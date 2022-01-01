Go
Little Italy Pizza

What began as a family grocery store in 1966 grew into one of Groveport's favorite family restaurants, Little Italy Pizza. On September 4th, 1966. Chuck's Little Giant grocery store was a staple of downtown Groveport but by the early 1980's, supermarkets were pushing the Little Giant out of business. That was when son Nick Ward took over from his parents (Chuck and Janet) and put the business on a new track.
Now, we have been serving the family's in the town of Groveport and all of surrounding Columbus since 1979!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

619 Main St • $$

Avg 4.4 (1165 reviews)

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pizza
*Sicilian Pepperoni Pictured
To Go Salad
Our delicious crisp lettuce tossed in our Homemade Dressing topped with Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Cheese and a Pepperoncini
LG Build Your Own Pizza$13.30
Antipasto Salad
Our delicious crisp and fresh lettuce mixed with delicious Pepperoni's, Ham and Salami topped with Provolone Cheese, Olive's, Mushrooms, Onions, Pepperoncini, and Tomatoes
10 Traditional Wings$12.99
Chicken wings hand-spun with your choice of wing sauce. Kickin Bourbon (NEW), Barbecue, Buffalo, Sweet Teriyaki, Carolina Gold (NEW), Korean Barbecue, Sweet & Spicy, Garlic Parmesan, Ranch or Blue Cheese
XL Build Your Own Pizza$14.89
Garlic Bread With Cheese$4.59
Served with fresh tomato sauce for dipping!
Italian Sub$7.49
Capicola ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, and hot peppers.
MED Build Your Own Pizza$11.65
12 Boneless Wings$9.29
Breaded all white meat chicken hand-spun with your choice of wing sauce. Kickin Bourbon (NEW), Barbecue, Buffalo, Sweet Teriyaki, Carolina Gold (NEW), Korean Barbecue, Sweet & Spicy, Garlic Parmesan, Ranch or Blue Cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

619 Main St

Groveport OH

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
