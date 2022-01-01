Go
Little Joe's

PIZZA • GRILL

11518 S Saginaw St • $$

Avg 4.6 (1084 reviews)

Popular Items

Bobcat Burger$10.00
Our special half-pound ground sirloin served with your choice of toppings on a brioche bun
Stromboli$14.00
Four items backed in our "from scratch" pizza crust to golden brown and served with a side of spaghetti sauce. Additional items $1.20
Fish Taco$5.00
Beer-battered cod, shredded cabbage, cilantro and pico de gallo and topped with our housemade chipotle ranch
*individual taco*
2 Piece Fish & Chips$12.00
A Little Joe's favorite - Icelandic cod dipped in our housemade beer batter
Kids Chicken Fingers$4.00
3 chicken fingers with your choice of dipping sauce. Served with fries.
Southwest Chicken Taco$5.00
Grilled chicken, corn & black bean salsa, lettuce, cilantro, pico, & chipotle ranch
*individual taco*
Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
Deep fried cheese sticks, served with our own marinara sauce or housemade ranch
Large Cheese Pizza$14.00
Additional or double items add $1.95
3 Piece Fish & Chips$13.00
A Little Joe's favorite - Icelandic cod dipped in our housemade beer batter
Chicken Finger Dinner$11.00
Boneless chicken tenders lightly breaded, deep fried and served with fries
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

11518 S Saginaw St

Grand Blanc MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
