Little Notch Bakery and Café
open for takeout only!
340 Main Street
Popular Items
Location
340 Main Street
Southwest Harbor ME
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Sip's
Come in and enjoy!!
Little Notch Bakery & Cafe
Open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11-7.
Place an order over the phone or in person if online ordering is closed!
MDI Lobster Pound and BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
Sip's 2.0
Come in and enjoy!