Little Notch Bakery and Café

Large Cheese (16")$16.00
Hearth baked LN pizza dough with housemade tomato sauce and mozzarella
Chicken Focaccia$9.95
LN focaccia with grilled chicken, roasted onions and housemade garlic aioli
Small Cheese (12")$12.00
Hearth baked LN pizza dough with housemade tomato sauce and mozzarella
Sausage Parmesan$9.25
LN focaccia with sausage, roasted peppers, roasted onions, marinara sauce, parmesan, and mozzarella
Chicken Panini$9.95
LN 7 Grain with grilled chicken, tomato, mozzarella, and housemade pesto
Grilled Flank Steak$9.95
LN baguette with flank steak, roasted peppers, roasted onions, and housemade garlic aioli
Brownie$2.75
Prosciutto on Baguette$9.95
LN baguette with prosciutto, asiago, and roasted peppers
Carrot Cake Slice$6.00
#3$18.95
Mushrooms, sausage, pepperoni, fresh peppers, and onions
Location

340 Main Street

Southwest Harbor ME

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
