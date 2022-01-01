Go
Little Notch Bakery & Cafe

Open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11-7.
340 Main Street

Popular Items

Large Create Your Own (16")$16.00
Hearth baked LN pizza dough with housemade tomato sauce and mozzarella
#6$18.95
Pepperoni, mushrooms, and fresh onions
Turkey Panini$9.95
LN 7 Grain with turkey, swiss, red onion, tomato, and lettuce
Chicken Focaccia$9.95
LN focaccia with grilled chicken, roasted onions and housemade garlic aioli
#7$18.95
Ricotta, garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, and mushrooms
#8$18.95
Broccoli, greek olives, and sausage
Chicken Caesar Salad$11.95
Mixed greens with grilled chicken, parmesan, housemade crutons and housemade caesar dressing
Geaghans Presque Isle Blonde Pale Ale (4 pack)$11.00
5.3% ABV
Location

Southwest Harbor ME

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

