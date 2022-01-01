Little Toasted
Coffee, Whiskey, Beer, Eats and one of the largest patios in Chicago!
300 South Riverside Plaza
Popular Items
Location
300 South Riverside Plaza
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Slightly Toasted
An all day bar and coffee shop with one of the largest whiskey lists in Chicago, 18 taps & 80+ cans of craft beer, and responsibly sourced and expertly poured coffee.
All located conveniently in Chicago’s hot West Loop neighborhood.
Aikana Chicago
A Pan-American cuisine, Aikana Chicago feautures a thrilling Food & Beverage programs aiming to evoke luxury & delight from beginning to end of the dining and late night experience
BenjYehuda
Come in and enjoy!
Sushi-San Willis Tower
Come in and enjoy!