Go
Toast

Little Toasted

Coffee, Whiskey, Beer, Eats and one of the largest patios in Chicago!

300 South Riverside Plaza

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cobb Salad$13.00
Ranch, Chicken, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon, Avocado, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Tomato, Red Onion, Mixed Greens
Steak Sando$15.00
Sliced Marinated Ribeye, Caramelized Onions, Black Pepper Parmesan Aioli, Lettuce, French Roll, Fries
OG Grilled Cheese & Soup$11.00
Blend of Cheeses, Thick Sliced Brioche Bread, Cup of Soup of the Day
Please Include Silverware.
Please add this item to your order if you would like disposable silverware.
Do Not Include Silverware.
Please add this item to your order if you do not need disposable silverware.
Protein Bowl$13.00
Cilantro Lime Dressing, Blackened Chicken, Brown Rice, Black Beans, Avocado, Carrots, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Mixed Greens
Buffalo Chicken Sando$14.00
House Buffalo Sauce, Chicken Breast, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun, Fries.
Breakfast Sandwich$7.00
Egg, Bacon, Double Cheddar, English Muffin
California Chicken Club Sando$14.00
Chicken Breast, Bacon, House Guac, Signature Comeback Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun, Fries.
Chicken Tenders$11.00
Hand battered chicken tenders, your choice of honey mustard, BBQ or ranch sauce, Fries
See full menu

Location

300 South Riverside Plaza

Chicago IL

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Slightly Toasted

No reviews yet

An all day bar and coffee shop with one of the largest whiskey lists in Chicago, 18 taps & 80+ cans of craft beer, and responsibly sourced and expertly poured coffee.

All located conveniently in Chicago’s hot West Loop neighborhood.

Aikana Chicago

No reviews yet

A Pan-American cuisine, Aikana Chicago feautures a thrilling Food & Beverage programs aiming to evoke luxury & delight from beginning to end of the dining and late night experience

BenjYehuda

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sushi-San Willis Tower

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston