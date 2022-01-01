Littleton American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Littleton
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
ViewHouse Littleton
2680 West Main Street, Littleton
|Ballpark Burger
|$12.00
lettuce, tomato, onions, kosher dill pickles, brioche bun
|BBQ Bacon Queso Burger
|$14.00
queso, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, fried onion strings, house-made cherry bbq, brioche bun
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
local organic fried romesco chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, pepper jack, fried pickles, red onions, ranch, brioche bun
Breckenridge Brewery Next Day Beer Delivery
2990 BREWERY LANE, LITTLETON
|Hop Peak IPA 12pk
|$16.00
Whole cone Citra and Simcoe hops, lush citrus and pine aromas for a complex body.
|Rum Barrel- Aged Vanilla Porter 4pk
|$14.00
Vanilla Porter aged in Rum Barrels for 12 weeks. Delicious and warming flavors of vanilla, rum, chocolate, toffee, and caramel.
ABV 11.1%
|Agave Wheat 6pk
|$9.00
Unfiltered American Wheat Ale brewed with organic agave nectar.
HiLo - Littleton
10125 West San Juan Way Ste #150, LITTLETON
|Classic Caeser
|$10.00
|Braised Beef Short Ribs
|$29.00
|Bread
Lake House Kitchen & Tavern
8026 W. BOWLES, Littleton
|1 DZ Chicken Wings
|$16.00
Breaded with LH Seasoned Flour, Pressure Fried and tossed in your choice of LH BBQ, Buffalo or Bloody Mary Sauce served with celery, carrots and your Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing.
|4 pc Fried Chicken
|$16.00
Half Chicken Breaded with Lake House Seasoned Flour, Pressure Fried and served with choice of side
|Pretzel
|$9.00
Large Artisan Salted Pretzel, House Made Queso, Grain Mustard and Honey Mustard
Breckenridge Brewery – Farm House
2990 Brewery Ln, Littleton
|Kobe Burger
|$18.00
Snake River Farms 1/2 Pound American Wagyu Burger, Choice Of Cheese, Sweet Potato Roll. Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, & Pickles on side. Perfectly paired with Hop Peak IPA!
|Avalanche Ale Beer-Battered Fish & Chips
|$17.00
Avalanche Ale battered cod, beer battered french fries, Malt Vinegar tartar sauce, house made Jalapeno Slaw.
Need a Breck Brew to pair with this entrée? Try our Avalanche Amber Ale, the perfect combination!
|Farm House Beef & Bacon Meatloaf
|$15.00
Served with Crispy Brussels Sprouts and mashed potatoes, topped with Mushroom Gravy and Crispy Fried Onions.
Add Avalanche Amber Ale for the perfect pairing!
Bacon Social House
2100 W. Littleton Blvd, Littleton
|Bodega Breakfast Sandwich
|$12.95
Fried egg, applewood smoked bacon,
cheddar, avocado, pickled onion on
a kaiser roll, with choice of side
|Miner's Breakfast
|$12.95
Two eggs, applewood smoked bacon,
and a plain pancake, with choice of side
|Bacon Hash
|$14.50
Hickory smoked country bacon, poached
egg, sweet potato, roasted hatch chiles,
caramelized onion, tomato aioli