Littleton American restaurants you'll love

ViewHouse Littleton image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

ViewHouse Littleton

2680 West Main Street, Littleton

Avg 3.5 (623 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ballpark Burger$12.00
lettuce, tomato, onions, kosher dill pickles, brioche bun
BBQ Bacon Queso Burger$14.00
queso, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, fried onion strings, house-made cherry bbq, brioche bun
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
local organic fried romesco chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, pepper jack, fried pickles, red onions, ranch, brioche bun
More about ViewHouse Littleton
Breckenridge Brewery Next Day Beer Delivery image

 

Breckenridge Brewery Next Day Beer Delivery

2990 BREWERY LANE, LITTLETON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hop Peak IPA 12pk$16.00
Whole cone Citra and Simcoe hops, lush citrus and pine aromas for a complex body.
Rum Barrel- Aged Vanilla Porter 4pk$14.00
Vanilla Porter aged in Rum Barrels for 12 weeks. Delicious and warming flavors of vanilla, rum, chocolate, toffee, and caramel.
ABV 11.1%
Agave Wheat 6pk$9.00
Unfiltered American Wheat Ale brewed with organic agave nectar.
More about Breckenridge Brewery Next Day Beer Delivery
HiLo - Littleton image

 

HiLo - Littleton

10125 West San Juan Way Ste #150, LITTLETON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Classic Caeser$10.00
Braised Beef Short Ribs$29.00
Bread
More about HiLo - Littleton
Lake House Kitchen & Tavern image

 

Lake House Kitchen & Tavern

8026 W. BOWLES, Littleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
1 DZ Chicken Wings$16.00
Breaded with LH Seasoned Flour, Pressure Fried and tossed in your choice of LH BBQ, Buffalo or Bloody Mary Sauce served with celery, carrots and your Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing.
4 pc Fried Chicken$16.00
Half Chicken Breaded with Lake House Seasoned Flour, Pressure Fried and served with choice of side
Pretzel$9.00
Large Artisan Salted Pretzel, House Made Queso, Grain Mustard and Honey Mustard
More about Lake House Kitchen & Tavern
Breckenridge Brewery – Farm House image

 

Breckenridge Brewery – Farm House

2990 Brewery Ln, Littleton

Avg 4 (1063 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Kobe Burger$18.00
Snake River Farms 1/2 Pound American Wagyu Burger, Choice Of Cheese, Sweet Potato Roll. Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, & Pickles on side. Perfectly paired with Hop Peak IPA!
Avalanche Ale Beer-Battered Fish & Chips$17.00
Avalanche Ale battered cod, beer battered french fries, Malt Vinegar tartar sauce, house made Jalapeno Slaw.
Need a Breck Brew to pair with this entrée? Try our Avalanche Amber Ale, the perfect combination!
Farm House Beef & Bacon Meatloaf$15.00
Served with Crispy Brussels Sprouts and mashed potatoes, topped with Mushroom Gravy and Crispy Fried Onions.
Add Avalanche Amber Ale for the perfect pairing!
More about Breckenridge Brewery – Farm House
Bacon Social House image

 

Bacon Social House

2100 W. Littleton Blvd, Littleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bodega Breakfast Sandwich$12.95
Fried egg, applewood smoked bacon,
cheddar, avocado, pickled onion on
a kaiser roll, with choice of side
Miner's Breakfast$12.95
Two eggs, applewood smoked bacon,
and a plain pancake, with choice of side
Bacon Hash$14.50
Hickory smoked country bacon, poached
egg, sweet potato, roasted hatch chiles,
caramelized onion, tomato aioli
More about Bacon Social House
Alibi's Bar and Grill image

GRILL

Alibi's Bar and Grill

7983 S Broadway, Littleton

Avg 4.3 (256 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried ice cream$6.50
More about Alibi's Bar and Grill

