Littleton breakfast spots you'll love

ViewHouse Littleton image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

ViewHouse Littleton

2680 West Main Street, Littleton

Avg 3.5 (623 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ballpark Burger$12.00
lettuce, tomato, onions, kosher dill pickles, brioche bun
BBQ Bacon Queso Burger$14.00
queso, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, fried onion strings, house-made cherry bbq, brioche bun
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
local organic fried romesco chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, pepper jack, fried pickles, red onions, ranch, brioche bun
More about ViewHouse Littleton
Toast Fine Food & Coffee image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Toast Fine Food & Coffee

2630 West Belleview Avenue Suite 100, Littleton

Avg 4.3 (3175 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CARNITAS CHILAQUILES$13.99
Corn tortilla chips, sauced in red chile, topped with our house made pork carnitas, two eggs, onion and pickled onions, cilantro, cotija cheese, and crema fresca.
BISCUITS AND GRAVY BREAKFAST$11.99
Two fresh baked buttermilk biscuits topped with our scratch made country sausage gravy, served with two fresh eggs, and breakfast potatoes or mixed greens.
AVOCADO TOAST$11.99
Wheat toast topped with fresh smashed avocado, extra virgin olive oil, lemon, and salt. Served with two eggs, and breakfast breakfast potatoes or mixed greens.
More about Toast Fine Food & Coffee
Bacon Social House image

 

Bacon Social House

2100 W. Littleton Blvd, Littleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bodega Breakfast Sandwich$12.95
Fried egg, applewood smoked bacon,
cheddar, avocado, pickled onion on
a kaiser roll, with choice of side
Miner's Breakfast$12.95
Two eggs, applewood smoked bacon,
and a plain pancake, with choice of side
Bacon Hash$14.50
Hickory smoked country bacon, poached
egg, sweet potato, roasted hatch chiles,
caramelized onion, tomato aioli
More about Bacon Social House

