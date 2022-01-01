Littleton breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Littleton
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
ViewHouse Littleton
2680 West Main Street, Littleton
|Popular items
|Ballpark Burger
|$12.00
lettuce, tomato, onions, kosher dill pickles, brioche bun
|BBQ Bacon Queso Burger
|$14.00
queso, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, fried onion strings, house-made cherry bbq, brioche bun
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
local organic fried romesco chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, pepper jack, fried pickles, red onions, ranch, brioche bun
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Toast Fine Food & Coffee
2630 West Belleview Avenue Suite 100, Littleton
|Popular items
|CARNITAS CHILAQUILES
|$13.99
Corn tortilla chips, sauced in red chile, topped with our house made pork carnitas, two eggs, onion and pickled onions, cilantro, cotija cheese, and crema fresca.
|BISCUITS AND GRAVY BREAKFAST
|$11.99
Two fresh baked buttermilk biscuits topped with our scratch made country sausage gravy, served with two fresh eggs, and breakfast potatoes or mixed greens.
|AVOCADO TOAST
|$11.99
Wheat toast topped with fresh smashed avocado, extra virgin olive oil, lemon, and salt. Served with two eggs, and breakfast breakfast potatoes or mixed greens.
Bacon Social House
2100 W. Littleton Blvd, Littleton
|Popular items
|Bodega Breakfast Sandwich
|$12.95
Fried egg, applewood smoked bacon,
cheddar, avocado, pickled onion on
a kaiser roll, with choice of side
|Miner's Breakfast
|$12.95
Two eggs, applewood smoked bacon,
and a plain pancake, with choice of side
|Bacon Hash
|$14.50
Hickory smoked country bacon, poached
egg, sweet potato, roasted hatch chiles,
caramelized onion, tomato aioli