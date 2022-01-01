Littleton Chicken restaurants you'll love

Must-try Chicken restaurants in Littleton

Cubs Q image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Cubs Q

6955 S York St Ste 422, Centennial

Avg 4.6 (391 reviews)
Okra$4.00
BBQ Beans$3.00
mac spicy$4.00
Lake House Kitchen & Tavern image

 

Lake House Kitchen & Tavern

8026 W. BOWLES, Littleton

No reviews yet
1 DZ Chicken Wings$16.00
Breaded with LH Seasoned Flour, Pressure Fried and tossed in your choice of LH BBQ, Buffalo or Bloody Mary Sauce served with celery, carrots and your Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing.
4 pc Fried Chicken$16.00
Half Chicken Breaded with Lake House Seasoned Flour, Pressure Fried and served with choice of side
Pretzel$9.00
Large Artisan Salted Pretzel, House Made Queso, Grain Mustard and Honey Mustard
WingWok image

 

WingWok

7530 S University Blvd., Centennial

No reviews yet
20 Wings with side$26.95
20 Wing Meal; Choose up to (2) Sauces and (2) Sides
30 Wings with side$39.95
30 Wing Meal; Choose up to (3) Sauces and (3) Sides
10 Wings with side$13.95
10 Wing Meal; Choose 1 Sauce and 1 Side
