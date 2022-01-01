Littleton sandwich spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Littleton

Taste of Philly image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Taste of Philly

2660 E County Line Rd #B, Littleton

Avg 4.6 (2451 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Small French Fries$1.39
1/4 pound
Super 12" The Works$12.89
Chopped steak, fried onions, mushrooms and green bell peppers with white American cheese
Large French Fries$2.99
I hope you're hungry, this is a full pound of yummy french fries!
More about Taste of Philly
Toast Fine Food & Coffee image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Toast Fine Food & Coffee

2630 West Belleview Avenue Suite 100, Littleton

Avg 4.3 (3175 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CARNITAS CHILAQUILES$13.99
Corn tortilla chips, sauced in red chile, topped with our house made pork carnitas, two eggs, onion and pickled onions, cilantro, cotija cheese, and crema fresca.
BISCUITS AND GRAVY BREAKFAST$11.99
Two fresh baked buttermilk biscuits topped with our scratch made country sausage gravy, served with two fresh eggs, and breakfast potatoes or mixed greens.
AVOCADO TOAST$11.99
Wheat toast topped with fresh smashed avocado, extra virgin olive oil, lemon, and salt. Served with two eggs, and breakfast breakfast potatoes or mixed greens.
More about Toast Fine Food & Coffee
Taste of Philly image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taste of Philly

8966 W Bowles Ave, Littleton

Avg 3.7 (599 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lg Pepper$12.49
Chopped steak with grilled green peppers, onions & white American cheese
Rg Mushroom$9.29
Chopped steak with grilled mushrooms, onions & white American cheese
Rg Pepper$9.29
Chopped steak with grilled green peppers, onions & white American cheese
More about Taste of Philly

