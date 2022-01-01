Littleton sandwich spots you'll love
More about Taste of Philly
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Taste of Philly
2660 E County Line Rd #B, Littleton
|Popular items
|Small French Fries
|$1.39
1/4 pound
|Super 12" The Works
|$12.89
Chopped steak, fried onions, mushrooms and green bell peppers with white American cheese
|Large French Fries
|$2.99
I hope you're hungry, this is a full pound of yummy french fries!
More about Toast Fine Food & Coffee
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Toast Fine Food & Coffee
2630 West Belleview Avenue Suite 100, Littleton
|Popular items
|CARNITAS CHILAQUILES
|$13.99
Corn tortilla chips, sauced in red chile, topped with our house made pork carnitas, two eggs, onion and pickled onions, cilantro, cotija cheese, and crema fresca.
|BISCUITS AND GRAVY BREAKFAST
|$11.99
Two fresh baked buttermilk biscuits topped with our scratch made country sausage gravy, served with two fresh eggs, and breakfast potatoes or mixed greens.
|AVOCADO TOAST
|$11.99
Wheat toast topped with fresh smashed avocado, extra virgin olive oil, lemon, and salt. Served with two eggs, and breakfast breakfast potatoes or mixed greens.
Taste of Philly
8966 W Bowles Ave, Littleton
|Popular items
|Lg Pepper
|$12.49
Chopped steak with grilled green peppers, onions & white American cheese
|Rg Mushroom
|$9.29
Chopped steak with grilled mushrooms, onions & white American cheese
|Rg Pepper
|$9.29
Chopped steak with grilled green peppers, onions & white American cheese