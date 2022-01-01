Littleton pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Littleton

Sazza Pizza + Salads image

 

Sazza Pizza + Salads

2500 E. Orchard Rd, Greenwood Village

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
12" Verdi$15.00
Meal Sunshine$12.00
Side Sunshine$7.00
More about Sazza Pizza + Salads
You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Bow Mar image

PIZZA • SALADS

You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Bow Mar

5194 S Lowell Blvd, Littleton

Avg 4.7 (4329 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16" BYO$16.00
Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, Marinara and Mozzarella cheese. - 10 Slices
12" BYO$12.00
Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, Marinara and Mozzarella cheese. - 8 slices
Oven Baked Wings (8)$12.00
Italian-style Buffalo Sauce, Mango Habanero, Bourbon BBQ, Hickory BBQ or Dry Rub. Includes One Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing. Add’l $.50 each.
More about You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Bow Mar
MARINO'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT & PIZZERIA image

 

MARINO'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT & PIZZERIA

9083 W. Peakview DriveUnit 7B, Littleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Garlic Cheese Bread$8.50
Mozzarella, fresh garlic & rosemary with side marinara
Pepperoni/Salamini Pizza$13.50
San Marzano sauce, mozzarella & pepperoni
Focaccia$2.99
our signature flat bread, fresh garlic, fresh rosemary, salt & black pepper topped with fresh olive oil
More about MARINO'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT & PIZZERIA
Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar image

PIZZA

Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar

10025 West San Juan Way, Littleton

Avg 4 (769 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
14" Large Pizza$15.49
Default on all pizzas is red sauce and mozzarella. Chicken, spinach and sundried tomatoes are under the cheese to prevent burning. *** Take & Bake *** Under Whole Toppings
Chicken Parmigiana w/spaghetti$18.99
Homemade Chicken parm baked with marinara & mozzarella. Served with a side of spaghetti. All dinners include 1/2 order of knots. GF available on GF Menu
Mini Cannoli$1.99
An Italian traditional Cannoli shell filled with vanilla sweetened ricotta & chocolate piece (Mini)
More about Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar

