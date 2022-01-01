Littleton pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Littleton
Sazza Pizza + Salads
2500 E. Orchard Rd, Greenwood Village
|Popular items
|12" Verdi
|$15.00
|Meal Sunshine
|$12.00
|Side Sunshine
|$7.00
PIZZA • SALADS
You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Bow Mar
5194 S Lowell Blvd, Littleton
|Popular items
|16" BYO
|$16.00
Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, Marinara and Mozzarella cheese. - 10 Slices
|12" BYO
|$12.00
Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, Marinara and Mozzarella cheese. - 8 slices
|Oven Baked Wings (8)
|$12.00
Italian-style Buffalo Sauce, Mango Habanero, Bourbon BBQ, Hickory BBQ or Dry Rub. Includes One Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing. Add’l $.50 each.
MARINO'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT & PIZZERIA
9083 W. Peakview DriveUnit 7B, Littleton
|Popular items
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$8.50
Mozzarella, fresh garlic & rosemary with side marinara
|Pepperoni/Salamini Pizza
|$13.50
San Marzano sauce, mozzarella & pepperoni
|Focaccia
|$2.99
our signature flat bread, fresh garlic, fresh rosemary, salt & black pepper topped with fresh olive oil
PIZZA
Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar
10025 West San Juan Way, Littleton
|Popular items
|14" Large Pizza
|$15.49
Default on all pizzas is red sauce and mozzarella. Chicken, spinach and sundried tomatoes are under the cheese to prevent burning. *** Take & Bake *** Under Whole Toppings
|Chicken Parmigiana w/spaghetti
|$18.99
Homemade Chicken parm baked with marinara & mozzarella. Served with a side of spaghetti. All dinners include 1/2 order of knots. GF available on GF Menu
|Mini Cannoli
|$1.99
An Italian traditional Cannoli shell filled with vanilla sweetened ricotta & chocolate piece (Mini)