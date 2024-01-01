Avocado toast in Littleton
Littleton restaurants that serve avocado toast
Hashtag - Hashtag 03
1485 Park Central Drive, Highlands Ranch
|Avocado Toast
|$15.50
2 eggs/ smashed avocado/ mixed greens/ quinoa/ goat cheese/ peruvian peppers/ blueberry balsamoc glaze/ 7 grain toast. GF Toast +$1
Toast Fine Food & Coffee
2630 West Belleview Avenue Suite 100, Littleton
|SIDE OF AVOCADO TOAST
|$5.99
|AVOCADO TOAST
|$12.99
A slice of thick-cut multigrain toast topped with fresh smashed avocado, extra virgin olive oil, lemon, and salt. Served with two eggs*, and hashbrowns or mixed greens.