Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baked ziti in Littleton

Go
Littleton restaurants
Toast

Littleton restaurants that serve baked ziti

Item pic

 

Anthony's Pizza and Pasta - Highlands Ranch

3506 Town Center Drive, Highlands Ranch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Baked Ziti$9.95
Traditional Italian penne pasta baked and sauced with our marinara, ricotta and melted mozzarella. Served with a half loaf of hearty garlic bread.
More about Anthony's Pizza and Pasta - Highlands Ranch
Item pic

PIZZA

Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar

10025 West San Juan Way, Littleton

Avg 4 (769 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baked Ziti$15.99
Ziti pasta baked under ricotta, marinara &
mozzarella. All dinners include 1/2 order of knots
Baked Ziti$15.99
Ziti pasta baked under ricotta, marinara &
mozzarella. All dinners include 1/2 order of knots
More about Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Littleton

Caesar Salad

Turkey Wraps

Chicken Katsu

Chicken Sandwiches

Chef Salad

Cheeseburgers

Tonkatsu

Chili

Map

More near Littleton to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Golden

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Castle Rock

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Parker

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Morrison

No reviews yet

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (103 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (155 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (751 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (369 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (308 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (413 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (225 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston