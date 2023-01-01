Baked ziti in Littleton
Littleton restaurants that serve baked ziti
More about Anthony's Pizza and Pasta - Highlands Ranch
Anthony's Pizza and Pasta - Highlands Ranch
3506 Town Center Drive, Highlands Ranch
|Baked Ziti
|$9.95
Traditional Italian penne pasta baked and sauced with our marinara, ricotta and melted mozzarella. Served with a half loaf of hearty garlic bread.
More about Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar
PIZZA
Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar
10025 West San Juan Way, Littleton
|Baked Ziti
|$15.99
Ziti pasta baked under ricotta, marinara &
mozzarella. All dinners include 1/2 order of knots
