Beef curry in Littleton
Littleton restaurants that serve beef curry
CODE:POKE + BOBA - Highlands Ranch
1601 Mayberry Drive, #103, Highlands Ranch
|Beef Curry Bowl
|$12.25
JP Nori Sushi & Asian Cuisine - 5302 South Federal Circle
5302 South Federal Circle, Littleton
|Beef Panang Curry
|$16.95
Red chili curry in rich coconut milk with tomatoes, onions, bell pepper, carrots
|D-Curry lime Beef
|$16.95
Wok toss w vgggies, spicy curry, with fresh lime
|Beef Green Curry
|$16.95
Thai Green Chili in rich coconut milk, tomatoes, onions, carrots, bell pepper, & Jalapenos