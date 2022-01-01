Burritos in Littleton
Littleton restaurants that serve burritos
Palenque Cocina y Agaveria
2609 Main St, Littleton
|Burritos
|$11.95
Your choice of carne asada, carnitas, al pastor, chicken tinga or lengua with house-made refried beans, rice, and Monterey Jack cheese, encased in a flour tortilla and smothered in one of our four sauces. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Vegetarian/Vegan on request.
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Iwayama Sushi
5500 S. Simms St. Ste. C, Littleton
|Da Kalua Pork Burrito
|$14.00
Oven Style Kalua Pork Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla Smothered in Our House Made Pork Green Chil and Melted Cheese. Side of Mango Salsa, Pico De Gallo and Sour Cream.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Toast Fine Food & Coffee
2630 West Belleview Avenue Suite 100, Littleton
|VEGETARIAN BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$11.99
Giant flour tortilla stuffed with our Vegetable Hash. Smothered with house-made vegetarian red chili sauce, and fresh pico de gallo, optional melted cheese and crema fresca.
|SMOTHERED BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$10.99
Bacon Social House
2100 W. Littleton Blvd, Littleton
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.50
pulled pork, black beans, bacon tots, scrambled eggs, tomatillo salsa, pork green chile, cheddar, flour tortilla