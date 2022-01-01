Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Littleton

Go
Littleton restaurants
Toast

Littleton restaurants that serve burritos

bcf38f9f-8ba3-4508-9470-49eb9d0108f6 image

 

Palenque Cocina y Agaveria

2609 Main St, Littleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Burritos$11.95
Your choice of carne asada, carnitas, al pastor, chicken tinga or lengua with house-made refried beans, rice, and Monterey Jack cheese, encased in a flour tortilla and smothered in one of our four sauces. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Vegetarian/Vegan on request.
More about Palenque Cocina y Agaveria
Iwayama Sushi image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Iwayama Sushi

5500 S. Simms St. Ste. C, Littleton

Avg 4.6 (710 reviews)
Takeout
Da Kalua Pork Burrito$14.00
Oven Style Kalua Pork Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla Smothered in Our House Made Pork Green Chil and Melted Cheese. Side of Mango Salsa, Pico De Gallo and Sour Cream.
More about Iwayama Sushi
Toast Fine Food & Coffee image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Toast Fine Food & Coffee

2630 West Belleview Avenue Suite 100, Littleton

Avg 4.3 (3175 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
VEGETARIAN BREAKFAST BURRITO$11.99
Giant flour tortilla stuffed with our Vegetable Hash. Smothered with house-made vegetarian red chili sauce, and fresh pico de gallo, optional melted cheese and crema fresca.
SMOTHERED BREAKFAST BURRITO$10.99
More about Toast Fine Food & Coffee
Breakfast Burrito image

 

Bacon Social House

2100 W. Littleton Blvd, Littleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$13.50
pulled pork, black beans, bacon tots, scrambled eggs, tomatillo salsa, pork green chile, cheddar, flour tortilla
More about Bacon Social House
K.S.B (Korean SSAM Burrito) image

 

WingWok

7530 S University Blvd., Centennial

No reviews yet
Takeout
K.S.B (Korean SSAM Burrito)$8.95
More about WingWok

Browse other tasty dishes in Littleton

Seaweed Salad

Chicken Curry

Enchiladas

Tiramisu

Penne

Meatball Subs

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Tuna Rolls

Map

More near Littleton to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Golden

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Castle Rock

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Parker

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Morrison

No reviews yet

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (122 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston