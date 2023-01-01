Littleton restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Consumer pic

 

Byblos Express Highlands Ranch - 9385 South Colorado Boulevard unit 105

9385 South Colorado Boulevard unit 105, Highlands Ranch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Gyros Plate$18.95
A lean blend of ground beef and lamb, lightly seasoned, served with hummus, rice, tzatziki sauce and feta cheese salad
byblos SUPER family package$0.00
Hummus, tzatziki sauce, rice, feta salad, and pita bread served with chicken shawarma, gyro meat
baba ghanouj$11.95
Blend of broiled eggplants, garlic, tahini & lemon juice
More about Byblos Express Highlands Ranch - 9385 South Colorado Boulevard unit 105
Banner pic

 

Anthony's Pizza and Pasta - Highlands Ranch

3506 Town Center Drive, Highlands Ranch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
12" Neapolitan$15.75
Our original small, thin crust, Neapolitan-style pizza. Scratch made with real ingredients and baked at over 500 degrees in stone deck ovens.
Slice Neapolitan$4.25
Our signature thin crust, Neapolitan style pizza by the slice. Baked in piping-hot stone deck ovens with melted mozzarella cheese and our original pizza sauce.
Full Order Cheese Sticks (10)$10.50
Enjoy a shareable portion of our crispy, breaded cheese with marinara for dipping.
More about Anthony's Pizza and Pasta - Highlands Ranch
Consumer pic

 

Pho Real Littleton - 2399 W Main Street

2399 Main Street, Littleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
A17. Dac Biet - Combination$0.00
Rare Steak, Brisket, Meatball, Tendon, Tripe
Root Salad$9.95
Mixture of shredded cabbage, cucumber, cilantro, pickled carrot, fried onion, and peanuts.
Eggrolls (3)$7.95
More about Pho Real Littleton - 2399 W Main Street
CODE:POKE + BOBA image

 

CODE:POKE + BOBA - Highlands Ranch

1601 Mayberry Drive, #103, Highlands Ranch

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Three Scoops Poke$15.65
Two Scoops Poke$12.65
20 Minutes$0.00
More about CODE:POKE + BOBA - Highlands Ranch
Banner pic

 

Anthony's Pizza and Pasta - Littleton

2610 W Belleview Ave., Littleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
18" Neapolitan$20.75
Our original large, thin crust, Neapolitan-style pizza. Scratch made with real ingredients and baked at over 500 degrees in stone deck ovens.
Chicken Wings 12$13.50
A dozen of our spicy chicken wings to any order. Mix it up with our own handpicked wing sauce flavors. Ranch or blue cheese comes with every order. Gluten Free
Cheese Calzone$12.95
Our scratch-made pizza dough, folded and filled with a custom blend of spices, ricotta, melted mozzarella and your choice of freshly prepared toppings. With marinara on the side.
More about Anthony's Pizza and Pasta - Littleton
Palenque Cocina y Agaveria image

 

Palenque Cocina y Agaveria - 2609 Main St

2609 Main St, Littleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Puerco con Chile Colorado$16.95
Pork cooked in chile guajillos. Served with house-made refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and flour or corn tortillas. Gluten-free.
Pozole Rojo$8.95
Traditional stew made from guajillo chilis, hominy and pork. Served with a side of onions, radish, cabbage and cilantro. Gluten-free.
Chips & Salsa (TO GO)$2.50
Tortilla chips with our house red salsa. Gluten-free. Vegan.
More about Palenque Cocina y Agaveria - 2609 Main St
HiLo - Littleton image

 

HiLo An American Eatery

10125 West San Juan Way Ste #150, LITTLETON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Spaghetti + Meatballs$19.95
Artichoke and Spinach Dip$15.95
Burrata$15.95
More about HiLo An American Eatery
Consumer pic

 

Postino - Highlands Ranch

1497 Park Central Drive, Highlands Ranch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Skewers Snack$13.25
Grilled petite filet & chicken skewer, sicilian garlic yogurt, olive oil
Bruschetta Board$17.75
Choose four of the selections.
* Calories: 680 - 1,320 *
Meatballs & Goat Cheese$11.50
House meatballs, pomodoro, goat cheese, chives
More about Postino - Highlands Ranch
Sazza Pizza + Salads image

 

Sazza Pizza + Salads - Cherry Hills Marketplace

2500 E. Orchard Rd, Greenwood Village

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
9" Berkshire Pepperoni$9.00
12" Margherita$15.00
9" Four Cheese$7.00
More about Sazza Pizza + Salads - Cherry Hills Marketplace
Consumer pic

 

Casa Caliente - 8800 South Colorado Boulevard

8800 South Colorado Boulevard, Highlands Ranch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
3 tacos$11.50
Taco with rice/beans, topped with lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream
Combo #4$12.25
Relleno, Cx Taco, Chx Enchilada
Queso Dip$7.95
Spicy cheese dip
More about Casa Caliente - 8800 South Colorado Boulevard
Taste of Philly image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Taste of Philly - Highlands-Ranch

2660 E County Line Rd #B, Littleton

Avg 4.6 (2451 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
8" Original Philly$9.79
Chopped steak, fried onions and white American cheese
8" The Works$10.59
Chopped steak, fried onions, mushrooms and green bell peppers with white American cheese
Medium Onion Rings$3.49
1/2 pound
More about Taste of Philly - Highlands-Ranch
Iwayama Sushi image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Iwayama Sushi - 5500 S. Simms St. Ste. C

5500 S. Simms St. Ste. C, Littleton

Avg 4.6 (710 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Miso Soup$2.50
White Miso Dashi Broth with Tofu, Scallion, Wakame Seaweed.
Francisco Roll$14.00
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber and Avocado. Topped with Tuna, Jalapeno, Sesame Oil and Ponzu
Edamame$5.00
Soybeans- Salted or Seasoned
More about Iwayama Sushi - 5500 S. Simms St. Ste. C
Banner pic

 

Chook - Cherry Hills Marketplace - E Orchard & S University

2500 E. Orchard Rd., Unit C, Greenwood Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chook for Family$47.95
Perfect for two adults & two lil' chicks. Whole Rotisserie Chicken, choice of three sides and choice of one large salad.
Chook Wedges$5.75
Potatoes, vegan Chook salt, butter and a sauce of your choosin'. (Gluten Free & Vegetarian)
Roasted Street Corn$0.00
Fresh Corn roasted over charcoal then tossed in browned butter, ranch, cotija cheese, chicken salt, and parsley. (Gluten Free & Vegetarian)
More about Chook - Cherry Hills Marketplace - E Orchard & S University
Main pic

 

Indulge Bistro & Wine Bar - SouthGlenn - Southglenn

6955 S York St Ste 406, Centennial

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Napa Valley Burger$18.00
blend of triple cream brie, cream cheese, shallots and jalapenos, topped with prosciutto and port wine caramelized onions, served with plain fries
Shrimp Linguini$27.00
shrimp with heirloom tomatoes and boursin cream reduction, served with crostini
Kids Burger & Fries$13.00
100% certified angus beef on a brioche bun, served with fries
More about Indulge Bistro & Wine Bar - SouthGlenn - Southglenn
Mono Mono 2 image

 

Mono Mono 2 - Mono Mono 2

9719 West Coal Mine Avenue, Ken Caryl

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
fried Chicken Bun$6.00
Fried chicken, slaw, cucumber with hoisin sauce on bao bun
Bulgogi Nachos$14.00
Chips loaded with Bulgogi, kimchi, jalapeños, onion, green onion, cheddar mustard dressing with homemade aioli sauce
Corn Cheese$8.00
Buttered corn with mozzarella & cilantro. Perfect for your social media cheese pull!
More about Mono Mono 2 - Mono Mono 2
South Suburban Sports Complex image

 

South Suburban Sports Complex

4810 East County Line Road, Littleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pickle Chips$8.00
Breaded Pickle Chips, Ranch Dressing
Fried Mozzarella$10.00
Hand Battered Mozzarella, House Made Marinara
Caesar Salad$0.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, tossed in House Made Caesar Dressing
More about South Suburban Sports Complex
Consumer pic

 

Land of Sushi - 2412 E. Arapahoe Rd

2412 E. Arapahoe Rd, Centennial

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
YELLOW TAIL$3.00
GYOZA$8.50
TUNA$3.00
More about Land of Sushi - 2412 E. Arapahoe Rd
Toast Fine Food & Coffee image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Toast Fine Food & Coffee

2630 West Belleview Avenue Suite 100, Littleton

Avg 4.3 (3175 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
EGGS BLACKSTONE$15.99
Spicy red pepper crusted bacon, poached eggs, avocado, English muffin, and made from scratch hollandaise sauce. Served with hashbrowns or mixed greens.
SAUSAGE & EGGS$11.99
Locally crafted breakfast sausage links, two fresh eggs*, and hashbrowns or mixed greens. Served with choice of toast, or upgrade to any of our pancakes, French toast, or biscuits and gravy.
DENVER OMELET$12.99
Diced smoked ham, green peppers, onions, and cheese. Served with breakfast potatoes or mixed greens and choice of toast.
More about Toast Fine Food & Coffee
Taste of Philly image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taste of Philly - Littleton

8966 W Bowles Ave, Littleton

Avg 3.7 (599 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lg Mushroom$13.39
Chopped steak with grilled mushrooms, onions & white American cheese
Rg Mushroom$9.99
Chopped steak with grilled mushrooms, onions & white American cheese
Rg Original$9.29
Chopped steak with grilled onions & white American cheese
More about Taste of Philly - Littleton
You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Bow Mar image

PIZZA • SALADS

Walter's303 Bow Mar - Littleton

5194 S Lowell Blvd, Littleton

Avg 4.7 (4329 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
House Salad$5.99
Mixed Greens and Romaine Lettuce Tossed with Tomatoes, Red Onion, Carrots and Croutons.
Caesar Salad$5.49
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons and Caesar Dressing.
16" BYO$17.00
Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, Marinara and Mozzarella cheese. - 10 Slices
More about Walter's303 Bow Mar - Littleton
Main pic

 

Indulge Bistro & Wine Bar - Highlands Ranch - Highlands Ranch

1601 Mayberry Drive #101, Highlands Ranch

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Goodfella's$16.00
Salami, pepperoni, sausage and bacon, with mozzarella on red sauce
Steakhouse Burger$18.00
applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, port wine caramelized onions, mushrooms, and steak sauce, served with plain fries
All American Burger$18.00
applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, tomato, onions, lettuce, and pickles, with plain fries
More about Indulge Bistro & Wine Bar - Highlands Ranch - Highlands Ranch
Lake House Kitchen & Tavern image

 

Lake House Kitchen + Tavern

8026 W. BOWLES, Littleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Curds$9.00
White Cheddar cheese curds, breaded with Lake House Seasoned Flour Served with Ranch Dressing.
4 pc Fried Chicken$16.50
Half Chicken Breaded with Lake House Seasoned Flour, Pressure Fried and served with choice of side
Lake House Burger$16.00
Fresh angus Beef Patty, Seared Cheese Curds, Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Brioche Bun. Served with you choice of fries
More about Lake House Kitchen + Tavern
Main pic

 

Gunther Toody's - Littleton SW - 8266 W. Bowles Ave

8266 W. Bowles Ave, Littleton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Country Scramble$13.25
3 eggs, bacon & sausage layered over hash browns topped with sausage gravy & cheddar cheese. Served with toast
Big Bopper (Take Out)$10.45
2 eggs, hashbrowns, choice of breakfast meat & toast
monte cristo$13.45
ham, turkey, swiss & American cheeses between 3 sliced of buttered bread, deep-fried & topped with powdered sugar. Served with strawberry jam for dipping
More about Gunther Toody's - Littleton SW - 8266 W. Bowles Ave
Consumer pic

 

Blue Spruce Littleton

10577 W Centennial Road, Unit A, Littleton

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Popular items
Fig Jam & Goat Cheese Flatbread$13.00
Fig Jam, Goat Cheese, Arugula, Balsamic Reduction
House Salad$10.50
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumber & Croutons
Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese
The Firehouse$15.50
Roasted Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, Pickled Jalapeños, Chipotle Aioli, served on a locally
baked Onion Roll
More about Blue Spruce Littleton
MARINO'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT & PIZZERIA image

 

Marino's Pizzeria (wine bar)

9083 W. Peakview DriveUnit 7B, Littleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Salvatore$17.50
San Marzano sauce, mozzarella & Italian sausage
12 inch pizza
Focaccia$3.50
our signature flat bread, fresh garlic, fresh rosemary, salt & black pepper topped with fresh olive oil
Cavoletti Di Bruxelles$11.50
Brussels sprouts baked in our brick wood oven with bacon, salt & black pepper drizzled with fresh olive oil
More about Marino's Pizzeria (wine bar)
Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton image

PIZZA • PASTA

Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton - 6885 S Santa Fe Dr

6885 S Santa Fe Dr, Littleton

Avg 4.5 (707 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CYO Pasta$15.00
choice of meatball or sausage
Gorgonzola Steak Fettuccine$19.00
homemade fettuccine, mushrooms, red onion, roasted peppers, arugula, cream sauce
Burrata$12.75
pesto, olive tapenade, tomato jam, olive oil, sea salt, grilled bread
More about Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton - 6885 S Santa Fe Dr
Main pic

 

Don Juan'S Mexican Grill - 3625 West Bowles Avenue

3625 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Enchilada Plate$13.99
Tortillas filled with your choice of chicken, ground beef, shredded beef or cheese. Smothered in red sauce.
Combo 2 - Two Items$11.99
Build your own combo! Served with rice, beans, lettuce and tomato
Guacamole Salad$8.99
Healthy portion of Guacamole & Chips
More about Don Juan'S Mexican Grill - 3625 West Bowles Avenue
Banner pic

 

WingWok

7530 S University Blvd., Centennial

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
MIRACLE CHICKEN BURGER (T)$10.95
GoChuJang chicken tenders piled high with our world famous seoul slaw, cilantro+jalapeno sauce, and crisp cucumber coins
(Gluten Free Bun +$2.00)
4 Tenders w/ Side$12.95
Choose (1) of our delicious, made-from-scratch flavors; served with fries (or swap for a more traditional Korean side!)
WING COMBO$18.95
10 wings - 1 flavor, fries, dipping sauce, and a soda (or water!)
More about WingWok
BG pic

 

Homegrown Tap & Dough - HG Ken Caryl

12622 West Ken Caryl Avenue, Littleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Caesar$10.75
Shaved parmesan, garlic croutons, caesar dressing
The Grinder$16.00
Braised beef, giardiera, red onion, garlic aioli, provolone, ajus
Margherita$14.25
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil
More about Homegrown Tap & Dough - HG Ken Caryl
Consumer pic

 

Sirens Bar & Grill

7444 W Chatfield Ave #D, Littleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
10 Chicken Wings$15.95
10 wings with your choice of sauce or dry rub.
Served with ranch or Blue Cheese
Smothered Potato Tots$10.95
Our loaded tots and cheese curds smothered in green chili and topped with pico
Seafood Combo$15.95
Get a sample of it all,beer battered fish fillet, 2 fried jumbo shrimp, clams w/fries and mac salad
Add extra of any item
More about Sirens Bar & Grill

