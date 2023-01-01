Littleton restaurants you'll love
Must-try Littleton restaurants
Byblos Express Highlands Ranch - 9385 South Colorado Boulevard unit 105
9385 South Colorado Boulevard unit 105, Highlands Ranch
|Popular items
|Gyros Plate
|$18.95
A lean blend of ground beef and lamb, lightly seasoned, served with hummus, rice, tzatziki sauce and feta cheese salad
|byblos SUPER family package
|$0.00
Hummus, tzatziki sauce, rice, feta salad, and pita bread served with chicken shawarma, gyro meat
|baba ghanouj
|$11.95
Blend of broiled eggplants, garlic, tahini & lemon juice
Anthony's Pizza and Pasta - Highlands Ranch
3506 Town Center Drive, Highlands Ranch
|Popular items
|12" Neapolitan
|$15.75
Our original small, thin crust, Neapolitan-style pizza. Scratch made with real ingredients and baked at over 500 degrees in stone deck ovens.
|Slice Neapolitan
|$4.25
Our signature thin crust, Neapolitan style pizza by the slice. Baked in piping-hot stone deck ovens with melted mozzarella cheese and our original pizza sauce.
|Full Order Cheese Sticks (10)
|$10.50
Enjoy a shareable portion of our crispy, breaded cheese with marinara for dipping.
Pho Real Littleton - 2399 W Main Street
2399 Main Street, Littleton
|Popular items
|A17. Dac Biet - Combination
|$0.00
Rare Steak, Brisket, Meatball, Tendon, Tripe
|Root Salad
|$9.95
Mixture of shredded cabbage, cucumber, cilantro, pickled carrot, fried onion, and peanuts.
|Eggrolls (3)
|$7.95
CODE:POKE + BOBA - Highlands Ranch
1601 Mayberry Drive, #103, Highlands Ranch
|Popular items
|Three Scoops Poke
|$15.65
|Two Scoops Poke
|$12.65
|20 Minutes
|$0.00
Anthony's Pizza and Pasta - Littleton
2610 W Belleview Ave., Littleton
|Popular items
|18" Neapolitan
|$20.75
Our original large, thin crust, Neapolitan-style pizza. Scratch made with real ingredients and baked at over 500 degrees in stone deck ovens.
|Chicken Wings 12
|$13.50
A dozen of our spicy chicken wings to any order. Mix it up with our own handpicked wing sauce flavors. Ranch or blue cheese comes with every order. Gluten Free
|Cheese Calzone
|$12.95
Our scratch-made pizza dough, folded and filled with a custom blend of spices, ricotta, melted mozzarella and your choice of freshly prepared toppings. With marinara on the side.
Palenque Cocina y Agaveria - 2609 Main St
2609 Main St, Littleton
|Popular items
|Puerco con Chile Colorado
|$16.95
Pork cooked in chile guajillos. Served with house-made refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and flour or corn tortillas. Gluten-free.
|Pozole Rojo
|$8.95
Traditional stew made from guajillo chilis, hominy and pork. Served with a side of onions, radish, cabbage and cilantro. Gluten-free.
|Chips & Salsa (TO GO)
|$2.50
Tortilla chips with our house red salsa. Gluten-free. Vegan.
HiLo An American Eatery
10125 West San Juan Way Ste #150, LITTLETON
|Popular items
|Spaghetti + Meatballs
|$19.95
|Artichoke and Spinach Dip
|$15.95
|Burrata
|$15.95
Postino - Highlands Ranch
1497 Park Central Drive, Highlands Ranch
|Popular items
|Skewers Snack
|$13.25
Grilled petite filet & chicken skewer, sicilian garlic yogurt, olive oil
|Bruschetta Board
|$17.75
Choose four of the selections.
* Calories: 680 - 1,320 *
|Meatballs & Goat Cheese
|$11.50
House meatballs, pomodoro, goat cheese, chives
Sazza Pizza + Salads - Cherry Hills Marketplace
2500 E. Orchard Rd, Greenwood Village
|Popular items
|9" Berkshire Pepperoni
|$9.00
|12" Margherita
|$15.00
|9" Four Cheese
|$7.00
Casa Caliente - 8800 South Colorado Boulevard
8800 South Colorado Boulevard, Highlands Ranch
|Popular items
|3 tacos
|$11.50
Taco with rice/beans, topped with lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream
|Combo #4
|$12.25
Relleno, Cx Taco, Chx Enchilada
|Queso Dip
|$7.95
Spicy cheese dip
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Taste of Philly - Highlands-Ranch
2660 E County Line Rd #B, Littleton
|Popular items
|8" Original Philly
|$9.79
Chopped steak, fried onions and white American cheese
|8" The Works
|$10.59
Chopped steak, fried onions, mushrooms and green bell peppers with white American cheese
|Medium Onion Rings
|$3.49
1/2 pound
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Iwayama Sushi - 5500 S. Simms St. Ste. C
5500 S. Simms St. Ste. C, Littleton
|Popular items
|Miso Soup
|$2.50
White Miso Dashi Broth with Tofu, Scallion, Wakame Seaweed.
|Francisco Roll
|$14.00
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber and Avocado. Topped with Tuna, Jalapeno, Sesame Oil and Ponzu
|Edamame
|$5.00
Soybeans- Salted or Seasoned
Chook - Cherry Hills Marketplace - E Orchard & S University
2500 E. Orchard Rd., Unit C, Greenwood Village
|Popular items
|Chook for Family
|$47.95
Perfect for two adults & two lil' chicks. Whole Rotisserie Chicken, choice of three sides and choice of one large salad.
|Chook Wedges
|$5.75
Potatoes, vegan Chook salt, butter and a sauce of your choosin'. (Gluten Free & Vegetarian)
|Roasted Street Corn
|$0.00
Fresh Corn roasted over charcoal then tossed in browned butter, ranch, cotija cheese, chicken salt, and parsley. (Gluten Free & Vegetarian)
Indulge Bistro & Wine Bar - SouthGlenn - Southglenn
6955 S York St Ste 406, Centennial
|Popular items
|Napa Valley Burger
|$18.00
blend of triple cream brie, cream cheese, shallots and jalapenos, topped with prosciutto and port wine caramelized onions, served with plain fries
|Shrimp Linguini
|$27.00
shrimp with heirloom tomatoes and boursin cream reduction, served with crostini
|Kids Burger & Fries
|$13.00
100% certified angus beef on a brioche bun, served with fries
Mono Mono 2 - Mono Mono 2
9719 West Coal Mine Avenue, Ken Caryl
|Popular items
|fried Chicken Bun
|$6.00
Fried chicken, slaw, cucumber with hoisin sauce on bao bun
|Bulgogi Nachos
|$14.00
Chips loaded with Bulgogi, kimchi, jalapeños, onion, green onion, cheddar mustard dressing with homemade aioli sauce
|Corn Cheese
|$8.00
Buttered corn with mozzarella & cilantro. Perfect for your social media cheese pull!
South Suburban Sports Complex
4810 East County Line Road, Littleton
|Popular items
|Pickle Chips
|$8.00
Breaded Pickle Chips, Ranch Dressing
|Fried Mozzarella
|$10.00
Hand Battered Mozzarella, House Made Marinara
|Caesar Salad
|$0.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, tossed in House Made Caesar Dressing
Land of Sushi - 2412 E. Arapahoe Rd
2412 E. Arapahoe Rd, Centennial
|Popular items
|YELLOW TAIL
|$3.00
|GYOZA
|$8.50
|TUNA
|$3.00
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Toast Fine Food & Coffee
2630 West Belleview Avenue Suite 100, Littleton
|Popular items
|EGGS BLACKSTONE
|$15.99
Spicy red pepper crusted bacon, poached eggs, avocado, English muffin, and made from scratch hollandaise sauce. Served with hashbrowns or mixed greens.
|SAUSAGE & EGGS
|$11.99
Locally crafted breakfast sausage links, two fresh eggs*, and hashbrowns or mixed greens. Served with choice of toast, or upgrade to any of our pancakes, French toast, or biscuits and gravy.
|DENVER OMELET
|$12.99
Diced smoked ham, green peppers, onions, and cheese. Served with breakfast potatoes or mixed greens and choice of toast.
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taste of Philly - Littleton
8966 W Bowles Ave, Littleton
|Popular items
|Lg Mushroom
|$13.39
Chopped steak with grilled mushrooms, onions & white American cheese
|Rg Mushroom
|$9.99
Chopped steak with grilled mushrooms, onions & white American cheese
|Rg Original
|$9.29
Chopped steak with grilled onions & white American cheese
PIZZA • SALADS
Walter's303 Bow Mar - Littleton
5194 S Lowell Blvd, Littleton
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$5.99
Mixed Greens and Romaine Lettuce Tossed with Tomatoes, Red Onion, Carrots and Croutons.
|Caesar Salad
|$5.49
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons and Caesar Dressing.
|16" BYO
|$17.00
Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, Marinara and Mozzarella cheese. - 10 Slices
Indulge Bistro & Wine Bar - Highlands Ranch - Highlands Ranch
1601 Mayberry Drive #101, Highlands Ranch
|Popular items
|Goodfella's
|$16.00
Salami, pepperoni, sausage and bacon, with mozzarella on red sauce
|Steakhouse Burger
|$18.00
applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, port wine caramelized onions, mushrooms, and steak sauce, served with plain fries
|All American Burger
|$18.00
applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, tomato, onions, lettuce, and pickles, with plain fries
Lake House Kitchen + Tavern
8026 W. BOWLES, Littleton
|Popular items
|Cheese Curds
|$9.00
White Cheddar cheese curds, breaded with Lake House Seasoned Flour Served with Ranch Dressing.
|4 pc Fried Chicken
|$16.50
Half Chicken Breaded with Lake House Seasoned Flour, Pressure Fried and served with choice of side
|Lake House Burger
|$16.00
Fresh angus Beef Patty, Seared Cheese Curds, Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Brioche Bun. Served with you choice of fries
Gunther Toody's - Littleton SW - 8266 W. Bowles Ave
8266 W. Bowles Ave, Littleton
|Popular items
|Country Scramble
|$13.25
3 eggs, bacon & sausage layered over hash browns topped with sausage gravy & cheddar cheese. Served with toast
|Big Bopper (Take Out)
|$10.45
2 eggs, hashbrowns, choice of breakfast meat & toast
|monte cristo
|$13.45
ham, turkey, swiss & American cheeses between 3 sliced of buttered bread, deep-fried & topped with powdered sugar. Served with strawberry jam for dipping
Blue Spruce Littleton
10577 W Centennial Road, Unit A, Littleton
|Popular items
|Fig Jam & Goat Cheese Flatbread
|$13.00
Fig Jam, Goat Cheese, Arugula, Balsamic Reduction
|House Salad
|$10.50
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumber & Croutons
Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese
|The Firehouse
|$15.50
Roasted Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, Pickled Jalapeños, Chipotle Aioli, served on a locally
baked Onion Roll
Marino's Pizzeria (wine bar)
9083 W. Peakview DriveUnit 7B, Littleton
|Popular items
|Salvatore
|$17.50
San Marzano sauce, mozzarella & Italian sausage
12 inch pizza
|Focaccia
|$3.50
our signature flat bread, fresh garlic, fresh rosemary, salt & black pepper topped with fresh olive oil
|Cavoletti Di Bruxelles
|$11.50
Brussels sprouts baked in our brick wood oven with bacon, salt & black pepper drizzled with fresh olive oil
PIZZA • PASTA
Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton - 6885 S Santa Fe Dr
6885 S Santa Fe Dr, Littleton
|Popular items
|CYO Pasta
|$15.00
choice of meatball or sausage
|Gorgonzola Steak Fettuccine
|$19.00
homemade fettuccine, mushrooms, red onion, roasted peppers, arugula, cream sauce
|Burrata
|$12.75
pesto, olive tapenade, tomato jam, olive oil, sea salt, grilled bread
Don Juan'S Mexican Grill - 3625 West Bowles Avenue
3625 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton
|Popular items
|Enchilada Plate
|$13.99
Tortillas filled with your choice of chicken, ground beef, shredded beef or cheese. Smothered in red sauce.
|Combo 2 - Two Items
|$11.99
Build your own combo! Served with rice, beans, lettuce and tomato
|Guacamole Salad
|$8.99
Healthy portion of Guacamole & Chips
WingWok
7530 S University Blvd., Centennial
|Popular items
|MIRACLE CHICKEN BURGER (T)
|$10.95
GoChuJang chicken tenders piled high with our world famous seoul slaw, cilantro+jalapeno sauce, and crisp cucumber coins
(Gluten Free Bun +$2.00)
|4 Tenders w/ Side
|$12.95
Choose (1) of our delicious, made-from-scratch flavors; served with fries (or swap for a more traditional Korean side!)
|WING COMBO
|$18.95
10 wings - 1 flavor, fries, dipping sauce, and a soda (or water!)
Homegrown Tap & Dough - HG Ken Caryl
12622 West Ken Caryl Avenue, Littleton
|Popular items
|Classic Caesar
|$10.75
Shaved parmesan, garlic croutons, caesar dressing
|The Grinder
|$16.00
Braised beef, giardiera, red onion, garlic aioli, provolone, ajus
|Margherita
|$14.25
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil
Sirens Bar & Grill
7444 W Chatfield Ave #D, Littleton
|Popular items
|10 Chicken Wings
|$15.95
10 wings with your choice of sauce or dry rub.
Served with ranch or Blue Cheese
|Smothered Potato Tots
|$10.95
Our loaded tots and cheese curds smothered in green chili and topped with pico
|Seafood Combo
|$15.95
Get a sample of it all,beer battered fish fillet, 2 fried jumbo shrimp, clams w/fries and mac salad
Add extra of any item
- 2