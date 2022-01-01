Caesar salad in Littleton
Littleton restaurants that serve caesar salad
South Suburban Sports Complex
4810 East County Line Road, Littleton
|Caesar Salad
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, tossed in House Made Caesar Dressing
PIZZA • SALADS
You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Bow Mar
5194 S Lowell Blvd, Littleton
|Caesar Salad
|$5.49
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons and Caesar Dressing.
Lake House Kitchen & Tavern
8026 W. BOWLES, Littleton
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Romaine, Croutons, Anchovies, Parmesan, Side of Caesar Dressing
MARINO'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT & PIZZERIA
9083 W. Peakview DriveUnit 7B, Littleton
|Caesar Salad*KID
|$3.99
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmigiano with Cesar dressing
PIZZA
Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar
10025 West San Juan Way, Littleton
|Full Caesar Salad
|$10.99
Romaine lettuce tossed with creamy caesar, sprinkled with pecorino romano & croutons. Caesar Dressing not GF
|Side Caesar Salad
|$5.49
Romaine lettuce tossed with creamy caesar, sprinkled with pecorino romano & croutons. Our Caesar Dressing not GF
.
|GF Full Caesar Salad
|$10.99
Romaine lettuce tossed with creamy caesar, sprinkled with pecorino romano, no croutons.