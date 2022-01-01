Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Littleton

Littleton restaurants
Littleton restaurants that serve calamari

Land of Sushi

2412 E. Arapahoe Rd, Centennial

No reviews yet
Takeout
CRISPY CALAMARI #18$9.50
CALAMARI SALAD #15$9.00
CALAMARI TEMPURA ROLL$11.00
More about Land of Sushi
PIZZA • PASTA

Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton

6885 S Santa Fe Dr, Littleton

Avg 4.5 (707 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Calamari Agro Dolce$11.50
flash fried, red pepper glaze, anaheim & cherry peppers
More about Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton
Smokin Fins

2575 W Main St,, Littleton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Key Lime Calamari$15.00
wild-caught, rings and tentacles lightly breaded and flash-fried, served with key lime aioli
More about Smokin Fins
Smokin Fins

1104 Cpl Max Donahue Lane, Highlands Ranch

No reviews yet
Takeout
Key Lime Calamari$15.00
wild-caught, rings and tentacles lightly breaded and flash-fried, served with key lime aioli
More about Smokin Fins
JP Nori Sushi & Asian Cuisine

5302 South Federal Circle, Littleton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari Tempura Aptz$10.95
More about JP Nori Sushi & Asian Cuisine

