Calamari in Littleton
Littleton restaurants that serve calamari
Land of Sushi
2412 E. Arapahoe Rd, Centennial
|CRISPY CALAMARI #18
|$9.50
|CALAMARI SALAD #15
|$9.00
|CALAMARI TEMPURA ROLL
|$11.00
PIZZA • PASTA
Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton
6885 S Santa Fe Dr, Littleton
|Calamari Agro Dolce
|$11.50
flash fried, red pepper glaze, anaheim & cherry peppers
Smokin Fins
2575 W Main St,, Littleton
|Key Lime Calamari
|$15.00
wild-caught, rings and tentacles lightly breaded and flash-fried, served with key lime aioli
