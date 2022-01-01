Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried steaks in Littleton

Littleton restaurants
Toast

Littleton restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

Toast Fine Food & Coffee image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Toast Fine Food & Coffee

2630 West Belleview Avenue Suite 100, Littleton

Avg 4.3 (3175 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN FRIED STEAK & EGGS$15.99
Hand breaded top sirloin chicken fried steak smothered with our house made country gravy, served with two fresh eggs, and breakfast potatoes or mixed greens. Served with choice of toast.
More about Toast Fine Food & Coffee
Item pic

 

Gunther Toody's - Littleton SW

8266 W. Bowles Ave, Littleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fried Steak$14.00
huge angus steak buttermilk battered and hand breaded, fried and smothered in sausage gravy with 2 eggs, hashbrowns & toast
chicken fried steak$13.00
huge angus steak, deep fried and topped with sausage gravy
More about Gunther Toody's - Littleton SW

