Chicken fried steaks in Littleton

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Toast Fine Food & Coffee
2630 West Belleview Avenue Suite 100, Littleton
|CHICKEN FRIED STEAK & EGGS
|$15.99
Hand breaded top sirloin chicken fried steak smothered with our house made country gravy, served with two fresh eggs, and breakfast potatoes or mixed greens. Served with choice of toast.
Gunther Toody's - Littleton SW
8266 W. Bowles Ave, Littleton
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$14.00
huge angus steak buttermilk battered and hand breaded, fried and smothered in sausage gravy with 2 eggs, hashbrowns & toast
|chicken fried steak
|$13.00
huge angus steak, deep fried and topped with sausage gravy