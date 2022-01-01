Chicken sandwiches in Littleton
Littleton restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Bacon Social House
2100 W. Littleton Blvd, Littleton
|Southern Comfort Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
Applewood smoked bacon, mayo,
pickles, spicy slaw
Smokin Fins
2575 W Main St,, Littleton
|Nashville Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
48-hour marinated chicken breast, spring mix, tomato, red onion, chipotle aioli, on toasted brioche bun
Smokin Fins
1104 Cpl Max Donahue Lane, Highlands Ranch
|Nashville Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
48-hour marinated chicken breast, spring mix, tomato, red onion, chipotle aioli, on toasted brioche bun
Chook Chicken - Cherry Hills
2500 E. Orchard Rd., Unit C, Greenwood Village
|Avocado Chicken Sandwich
|$11.50
Pulled rotisserie chicken tossed in sheep skyr lime dressing, avocado, cucumbers, cilantro, on toasted sourdough
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.50
Pulled chicken salad with black pepper aioli, pistachios, dried cherries, celery, and red onion topped with romaine and arugula served on a toasted Füdmill sesame roll.