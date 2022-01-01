Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Littleton

Go
Littleton restaurants
Toast

Littleton restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Southern Comfort Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Bacon Social House

2100 W. Littleton Blvd, Littleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Southern Comfort Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Applewood smoked bacon, mayo,
pickles, spicy slaw
More about Bacon Social House
Banner pic

 

Smokin Fins

2575 W Main St,, Littleton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$14.00
48-hour marinated chicken breast, spring mix, tomato, red onion, chipotle aioli, on toasted brioche bun
More about Smokin Fins
Banner pic

 

Smokin Fins

1104 Cpl Max Donahue Lane, Highlands Ranch

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$14.00
48-hour marinated chicken breast, spring mix, tomato, red onion, chipotle aioli, on toasted brioche bun
More about Smokin Fins
Item pic

 

Chook Chicken - Cherry Hills

2500 E. Orchard Rd., Unit C, Greenwood Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Avocado Chicken Sandwich$11.50
Pulled rotisserie chicken tossed in sheep skyr lime dressing, avocado, cucumbers, cilantro, on toasted sourdough
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.50
Pulled chicken salad with black pepper aioli, pistachios, dried cherries, celery, and red onion topped with romaine and arugula served on a toasted Füdmill sesame roll.
More about Chook Chicken - Cherry Hills

Browse other tasty dishes in Littleton

Fried Rice

Teriyaki Chicken

Chicken Fried Rice

Cheeseburgers

Tiramisu

Mussels

Calamari

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Map

More near Littleton to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Golden

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Castle Rock

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Parker

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Morrison

No reviews yet

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (122 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston