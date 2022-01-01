Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken tempura rolls in
Littleton
/
Littleton
/
Chicken Tempura Rolls
Littleton restaurants that serve chicken tempura rolls
Land of Sushi
2412 E. Arapahoe Rd, Centennial
No reviews yet
CHICKEN TEMPURA ROLL
$10.50
More about Land of Sushi
JP Nori Sushi & Asian Cuisine
5302 South Federal Circle, Littleton
No reviews yet
Chicken Tempura Roll (5pcs)
$7.75
avocado, lettuce, cucumber, kaiware, eel sauce
More about JP Nori Sushi & Asian Cuisine
