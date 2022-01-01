Chicken tenders in Littleton
Littleton restaurants that serve chicken tenders
South Suburban Golf Course Bar & Grill
7900 S Colorado Blvd, Centennial
|Kid's Chicken Fingers
|$6.75
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Taste of Philly
2660 E County Line Rd #B, Littleton
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$3.99
South Suburban Sports Complex
4810 East County Line Road, Littleton
|Chicken Tenders Basket
|$13.00
All Natural Breaded White Meat Chicken Tenders and French Fries
Choice of Sauce: Honey Mustard, BBQ, Ranch
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taste of Philly
8966 W Bowles Ave, Littleton
|Chicken Tenders
|$8.29
Lake House Kitchen & Tavern
8026 W. BOWLES, Littleton
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$7.99
with your choice of fries or carrot sticks with ranch
Gunther Toody's - Littleton SW
8266 W. Bowles Ave, Littleton
|chicken tenders
|$13.00
fresh chicken tenderloins, hand-breaded and buttermilk battered