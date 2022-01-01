Chicken wraps in Littleton
Littleton restaurants that serve chicken wraps
South Suburban Sports Complex
4810 East County Line Road, Littleton
|Chicken Pesto Wrap
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Basil Pesto, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach, Mozzarella, Tortilla Wrap
Gunther Toody's - Littleton SW
8266 W. Bowles Ave, Littleton
|grilled chicken wrap
|$11.00
grilled chicken breast, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato with ranch in a flour tortilla