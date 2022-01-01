Chicken wraps in Littleton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

South Suburban Sports Complex image

 

South Suburban Sports Complex

4810 East County Line Road, Littleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Pesto Wrap$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Basil Pesto, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach, Mozzarella, Tortilla Wrap
More about South Suburban Sports Complex
Item pic

 

Gunther Toody's - Littleton SW

8266 W. Bowles Ave, Littleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
grilled chicken wrap$11.00
grilled chicken breast, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato with ranch in a flour tortilla
More about Gunther Toody's - Littleton SW
Banner pic

 

Smokin Fins

2575 W Main St,, Littleton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$17.00
More about Smokin Fins

