Chilaquiles in Littleton
Littleton restaurants that serve chilaquiles
Toast Fine Food & Coffee
2630 West Belleview Avenue Suite 100, Littleton
|CARNITAS CHILAQUILES
|$13.99
Thick corn tortilla chips, sauced in red chile, topped with our house-made
pork carnitas, two eggs*, onion, cilantro, cotija cheese, and crema Fresca.
If you haven't had chilaquiles before, think "breakfast enchiladas."
Don Juan'S Mexican Grill - 3625 West Bowles Avenue
3625 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton
|Chilaquiles
|$11.25
Fried tortillas topped with two eggs, your choice of green or red chili and topped with cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, rice and beans