Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Littleton

Go
Littleton restaurants
Toast

Littleton restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Toast Fine Food & Coffee image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Toast Fine Food & Coffee

2630 West Belleview Avenue Suite 100, Littleton

Avg 4.3 (3175 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CARNITAS CHILAQUILES$13.99
Thick corn tortilla chips, sauced in red chile, topped with our house-made
pork carnitas, two eggs*, onion, cilantro, cotija cheese, and crema Fresca.
If you haven't had chilaquiles before, think "breakfast enchiladas."
More about Toast Fine Food & Coffee
Main pic

 

Don Juan'S Mexican Grill - 3625 West Bowles Avenue

3625 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chilaquiles$11.25
Fried tortillas topped with two eggs, your choice of green or red chili and topped with cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, rice and beans
More about Don Juan'S Mexican Grill - 3625 West Bowles Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in Littleton

Tamales

Steak Salad

Chili

Teriyaki Chicken

Penne

Ranch Salad

Maki

Fried Chicken Salad

Map

More near Littleton to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Golden

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Castle Rock

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Parker

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Morrison

No reviews yet

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (103 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (155 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (751 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (369 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (308 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (413 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (225 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston