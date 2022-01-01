Chili in Littleton
Littleton restaurants that serve chili
More about Sazza Pizza + Salads
Sazza Pizza + Salads
2500 E. Orchard Rd, Greenwood Village
|12oz Vegetarian Red Chili
|$9.00
|8oz Vegetarian Red Chili
|$6.00
More about Iwayama Sushi
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Iwayama Sushi
5500 S. Simms St. Ste. C, Littleton
|Chili Ahi Roll
|$15.00
Shrimp Tempura and California Mix Topped with Seared Ahi and Avocado. Drizzled with Sweet Chili Sauce and Tempura Crunchies.
More about Toast Fine Food & Coffee
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Toast Fine Food & Coffee
2630 West Belleview Avenue Suite 100, Littleton
|SIDE OF GREEN CHILI CHEESE HASHBROWNS
|$4.99
|SIDE OF PORK GREEN CHILI
|$2.99
|SIDE OF SMOTHERED GREEN CHILI CHEESE FRIES
|$4.99
Fries, cheddar jack cheese, house made pork green chili.
More about Gunther Toody's - Littleton SW
Gunther Toody's - Littleton SW
8266 W. Bowles Ave, Littleton
|Chili Burger
|$13.00
smothered with choice of red or green chili and topped with cheddar & jalapenos
|green chili cup
|$4.00
More about Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton
PIZZA • PASTA
Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton
6885 S Santa Fe Dr, Littleton
|Chili Relleno Ravioli
|$18.25
red chile, blue & yellow corn pasta, pepperjack cheese, chiles, cream & parm