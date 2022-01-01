Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Littleton

Littleton restaurants
Littleton restaurants that serve chili

Sazza Pizza + Salads image

 

Sazza Pizza + Salads

2500 E. Orchard Rd, Greenwood Village

No reviews yet
Takeout
12oz Vegetarian Red Chili$9.00
8oz Vegetarian Red Chili$6.00
More about Sazza Pizza + Salads
Iwayama Sushi image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Iwayama Sushi

5500 S. Simms St. Ste. C, Littleton

Avg 4.6 (710 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Ahi Roll$15.00
Shrimp Tempura and California Mix Topped with Seared Ahi and Avocado. Drizzled with Sweet Chili Sauce and Tempura Crunchies.
More about Iwayama Sushi
Toast Fine Food & Coffee image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Toast Fine Food & Coffee

2630 West Belleview Avenue Suite 100, Littleton

Avg 4.3 (3175 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SIDE OF GREEN CHILI CHEESE HASHBROWNS$4.99
SIDE OF PORK GREEN CHILI$2.99
SIDE OF SMOTHERED GREEN CHILI CHEESE FRIES$4.99
Fries, cheddar jack cheese, house made pork green chili.
More about Toast Fine Food & Coffee
Main pic

 

Gunther Toody's - Littleton SW

8266 W. Bowles Ave, Littleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Burger$13.00
smothered with choice of red or green chili and topped with cheddar & jalapenos
green chili cup$4.00
More about Gunther Toody's - Littleton SW
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton

6885 S Santa Fe Dr, Littleton

Avg 4.5 (707 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chili Relleno Ravioli$18.25
red chile, blue & yellow corn pasta, pepperjack cheese, chiles, cream & parm
More about Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

2707 West Main Street, Littleton

Avg 4.5 (2898 reviews)
Hatch Green Chili Cheddar SM
More about The Melting Pot

