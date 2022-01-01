Club sandwiches in Littleton
Littleton restaurants that serve club sandwiches
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Taste of Philly - Highlands-Ranch
2660 E County Line Rd #B, Littleton
|Club Sandwich
|$14.49
Double-decker behemoth! Ham, turkey, bacon & Swiss cheese piled high on three slices of sourdough dressed with mayo, lettuce & tomatoes.
GRILL
Alibi's Bar and Grill
7983 S Broadway, Littleton
|Club Sandwich
|$10.00
Indulge Bistro & Wine Bar - Highlands Ranch - Highlands Ranch
1601 Mayberry Drive #101, Highlands Ranch
|Colorado Club Sandwich
|$17.00
fresh sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato, and chipotle aioli on multigrain bread, served with plain fries