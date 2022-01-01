Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Littleton

Littleton restaurants
Toast

Littleton restaurants that serve cobb salad

Toast Fine Food & Coffee image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Toast Fine Food & Coffee

2630 West Belleview Avenue Suite 100, Littleton

Avg 4.3 (3175 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
COBB SALAD$15.99
Mixed greens, spicy Blackstone bacon, honey fried chicken breast, hard poached egg, avocado, tomato, and mixed cheese, dressed with choice of our house-made honey lemon vinaigrette or ranch dressing, and served with choice of toast.
More about Toast Fine Food & Coffee
Item pic

 

Lake House Kitchen & Tavern

8026 W. BOWLES, Littleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Cobb Salad$18.50
Grilled Steak, Hard Boiled Egg, Avocado, Gorgonzola Cheese, Bacon, Tomatoes, Onion, Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Lake House Kitchen & Tavern
Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton image

PIZZA • PASTA

Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton

6885 S Santa Fe Dr, Littleton

Avg 4.5 (707 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Angelo's Cobb Salad$15.00
Lettuce mix, egg, avocado, tomato, herb grilled chicken, bacon, scallion, goat cheese
More about Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton
Item pic

 

Smokin Fins

2575 W Main St,, Littleton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fins Cobb-O Salad$16.00
grilled tequila-lime shrimp or chimi-chicken breast, mixed greens, tomato, shredded carrot, hard boiled egg, bacon, cheddar jack, avocado, choice of dressing
More about Smokin Fins

