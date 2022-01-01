Cobb salad in Littleton
Littleton restaurants that serve cobb salad
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Toast Fine Food & Coffee
2630 West Belleview Avenue Suite 100, Littleton
|COBB SALAD
|$15.99
Mixed greens, spicy Blackstone bacon, honey fried chicken breast, hard poached egg, avocado, tomato, and mixed cheese, dressed with choice of our house-made honey lemon vinaigrette or ranch dressing, and served with choice of toast.
Lake House Kitchen & Tavern
8026 W. BOWLES, Littleton
|Steak Cobb Salad
|$18.50
Grilled Steak, Hard Boiled Egg, Avocado, Gorgonzola Cheese, Bacon, Tomatoes, Onion, Balsamic Vinaigrette
PIZZA • PASTA
Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton
6885 S Santa Fe Dr, Littleton
|Angelo's Cobb Salad
|$15.00
Lettuce mix, egg, avocado, tomato, herb grilled chicken, bacon, scallion, goat cheese