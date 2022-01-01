Cookies in Littleton
Littleton restaurants that serve cookies
Sazza Pizza + Salads
2500 E. Orchard Rd, Greenwood Village
|Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$6.00
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Taste of Philly
2660 E County Line Rd #B, Littleton
|Salted Caramel Cookie
|$2.49
Buttery, salty, sweet... this cookie is fantastic!
PIZZA • SALADS
You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Bow Mar
5194 S Lowell Blvd, Littleton
|Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.00
PIZZA
Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar
10025 West San Juan Way, Littleton
|Almond Cookie Toasted Almonds
|$2.25
Gluten Free House Made Italian Almond Cookies. Ing 0redients, almond paste, egg whites, powdered and reg sugar. Toasted Almonds
|Almond Cookie Pignoli
|$2.50
Gluten Free House Made Italian Almond Cookies. Ing 0redients, almond paste, egg whites, powdered and reg sugar. Pine Nuts