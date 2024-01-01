Dolma in Littleton
Littleton restaurants that serve dolma
More about Byblos Express Highlands Ranch - 9385 South Colorado Boulevard unit 105
Byblos Express Highlands Ranch - 9385 South Colorado Boulevard unit 105
9385 South Colorado Boulevard unit 105, Highlands Ranch
|Dolmas Plate
|$11.95
5 dolmas come with hummus, rice, and tzatziki sauce
|Dolmas Plate L
|$11.95
7 dolmas come with hummus, rice, and tzatziki sauce and feta cheese salad
|3 dolmas
|$3.95
More about Yampa Sandwich Co. - Jefferson Marketplace - Denver/Ken Caryl - 8174 S Kipling Pkwy
Yampa Sandwich Co. - Jefferson Marketplace - Denver/Ken Caryl - 8174 S Kipling Pkwy
8174 South Kipling Parkway, Littleton
|Dolma
|$1.00
Our traditional dolma are early-harvest grape leaves stuffed with a mix of creamy Arborio rice, onion, mint and dill. One per order. Vegetarian, vegan, gluten and diary free.