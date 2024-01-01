Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dolma in Littleton

Go
Littleton restaurants
Toast

Littleton restaurants that serve dolma

Item pic

 

Byblos Express Highlands Ranch - 9385 South Colorado Boulevard unit 105

9385 South Colorado Boulevard unit 105, Highlands Ranch

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Dolmas Plate$11.95
5 dolmas come with hummus, rice, and tzatziki sauce
Dolmas Plate L$11.95
7 dolmas come with hummus, rice, and tzatziki sauce and feta cheese salad
3 dolmas$3.95
More about Byblos Express Highlands Ranch - 9385 South Colorado Boulevard unit 105
Consumer pic

 

Yampa Sandwich Co. - Jefferson Marketplace - Denver/Ken Caryl - 8174 S Kipling Pkwy

8174 South Kipling Parkway, Littleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Dolma$1.00
Our traditional dolma are early-harvest grape leaves stuffed with a mix of creamy Arborio rice, onion, mint and dill. One per order. Vegetarian, vegan, gluten and diary free.
More about Yampa Sandwich Co. - Jefferson Marketplace - Denver/Ken Caryl - 8174 S Kipling Pkwy

Browse other tasty dishes in Littleton

Chicken Tenders

Beef Curry

Chicken Soup

Enchiladas

Brisket

Chopped Salad

Seafood Soup

Dumplings

Map

More near Littleton to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Golden

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Castle Rock

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Parker

Avg 4 (26 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (22 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Morrison

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (131 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (43 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (422 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (538 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (415 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (629 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston