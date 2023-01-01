Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Littleton

Littleton restaurants
Littleton restaurants that serve fajitas

Casa Caliente - 8800 South Colorado Boulevard

8800 South Colorado Boulevard, Highlands Ranch

TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajitas for 2$26.25
Chicken, fajita vegetables, rice/beans
Shrimp Fajita for 1$15.50
Shrimp, Fajita vegetables, rice/beans
Steak Fajita for 1$15.50
Steak, fajita vegetables, rice/beans,
More about Casa Caliente - 8800 South Colorado Boulevard
Don Juan'S Mexican Grill - 3625 West Bowles Avenue

3625 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton

TakeoutDelivery
Chicken and Steak Fajitas$18.99
Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
Steak Fajita Burrito$12.99
Sour cream and guacamole.
Trio Fajitas$20.99
Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
More about Don Juan'S Mexican Grill - 3625 West Bowles Avenue

