Fajitas in Littleton
Littleton restaurants that serve fajitas
Casa Caliente - 8800 South Colorado Boulevard
8800 South Colorado Boulevard, Highlands Ranch
|Chicken Fajitas for 2
|$26.25
Chicken, fajita vegetables, rice/beans
|Shrimp Fajita for 1
|$15.50
Shrimp, Fajita vegetables, rice/beans
|Steak Fajita for 1
|$15.50
Steak, fajita vegetables, rice/beans,
Don Juan'S Mexican Grill - 3625 West Bowles Avenue
3625 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton
|Chicken and Steak Fajitas
|$18.99
Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
|Steak Fajita Burrito
|$12.99
Sour cream and guacamole.
|Trio Fajitas
|$20.99
Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream