Fettuccine alfredo in Littleton
Littleton restaurants that serve fettuccine alfredo
Anthony's Pizza and Pasta - Highlands Ranch
3506 Town Center Drive, Highlands Ranch
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$10.85
Fettuccini pasta topped with a creamy mix of aged parmesan and Romano cheeses, seasoned with black pepper and served with baked garlic bread. topped with a creamy mix of aged parmesan and romano cheeses, seasoned with black pepper and served with baked garlic bread.
Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar
10025 West San Juan Way, Littleton
|Fettuccine Alfredo Dinner
|$17.99
Fettuccine pasta topped with our homemade alfredo sauce. All dinners include 1/2 order of knots
|Fettuccine Alfredo Con Fresco Dinner
|$20.99
Fettuccine tossed with alfredo sauce, fresh roma tomatoes, fresh garlic, basil & spinach.All dinners include 1/2 order of knots