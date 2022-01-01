Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic knots in Littleton

Go
Littleton restaurants
Toast

Littleton restaurants that serve garlic knots

Sazza Pizza + Salads image

 

Sazza Pizza + Salads

2500 E. Orchard Rd, Greenwood Village

No reviews yet
Takeout
3 Garlic Knots$4.00
More about Sazza Pizza + Salads
Garlic Knots Full image

PIZZA

Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar

10025 West San Juan Way, Littleton

Avg 4 (769 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Knots Full$6.99
Full Order (Dozen) Garlic Knots with Marinara A Virgilio's legend, NOT to be missed! Knots are vegan friendly
Garlic Knots Half$3.75
Half Dozen Garlic Knots with Marinara A Virgilio's legend, NOT to be missed! Knots are vegan friendly
More about Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Littleton

Chicken Sandwiches

Shrimp Tacos

Gnocchi

Potstickers

Chicken Katsu

Teriyaki Chicken

Tuna Rolls

Spaghetti

Map

More near Littleton to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Golden

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Castle Rock

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Parker

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Morrison

No reviews yet

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (122 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston