Gnocchi in Littleton

Littleton restaurants
Littleton restaurants that serve gnocchi

Item pic

 

MARINO'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT & PIZZERIA

9083 W. Peakview DriveUnit 7B, Littleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Gnocchi Marinara$14.00
Wood fired cooked in marinara sauce topped with fresh grated parmigiano
GF GNOCCHI UPCHARGE$5.99
Gnocchi Clams$18.00
Clams sautéed in buttery white wine sauce, cherry tomatoes, bread crumbs, garlic & fresh herbs
Lobster Gnocchi image

PIZZA • PASTA

Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton

6885 S Santa Fe Dr, Littleton

Avg 4.5 (707 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mushroom Gnocchi Salad$10.00
Arugula, pecorino, fried potato gnocchi, truffle herb dressing
Mushroom Gnocchi Salad (Family)$20.00
arugula, pecorino, fried potato gnocchi (serves 3-4)
Fried Gnocchi$3.50
