Gnocchi in Littleton

MARINO'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT & PIZZERIA
9083 W. Peakview DriveUnit 7B, Littleton
|Gnocchi Marinara
|$14.00
Wood fired cooked in marinara sauce topped with fresh grated parmigiano
|GF GNOCCHI UPCHARGE
|$5.99
|Gnocchi Clams
|$18.00
Clams sautéed in buttery white wine sauce, cherry tomatoes, bread crumbs, garlic & fresh herbs
Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton
6885 S Santa Fe Dr, Littleton
|Mushroom Gnocchi Salad
|$10.00
Arugula, pecorino, fried potato gnocchi, truffle herb dressing
|Mushroom Gnocchi Salad (Family)
|$20.00
arugula, pecorino, fried potato gnocchi (serves 3-4)
|Fried Gnocchi
|$3.50