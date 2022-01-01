Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Littleton

Go
Littleton restaurants
Toast

Littleton restaurants that serve greek salad

Greek Salad image

PIZZA • SALADS

You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Bow Mar

5194 S Lowell Blvd, Littleton

Avg 4.7 (4329 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$7.99
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Red Onion, Pepperoncinis, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes and Feta Cheese.
More about You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Bow Mar
Item pic

PIZZA

Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar

10025 West San Juan Way, Littleton

Avg 4 (769 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$12.99
Romaine, spinach, tomatoes, onions, carrots, cucumbers, feta, pepperoncini peppers, black & green olives.
GF Greek Salad$12.99
Romaine, spinach, tomatoes, onions, carrots, cucumbers, feta, pepperoncini peppers, black & green olives.
More about Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar
Item pic

 

Chook Chicken - Cherry Hills

2500 E. Orchard Rd., Unit C, Greenwood Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Greek Salad
Greens, olives, cucumbers, pepperoncini, feta, tomato, onion, Greek vinaigrette (V, GF)
Greek Salad (side)$7.95
Greens, olives, cucumbers, pepperoncini, feta, tomato, onion, Greek vinaigrette (V, GF)
More about Chook Chicken - Cherry Hills

Browse other tasty dishes in Littleton

Mac And Cheese

Cannolis

Shrimp Tacos

Sweet Potato Tempura Rolls

Brulee

Fried Chicken Salad

Fried Rice

Lobster Rolls

Map

More near Littleton to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Golden

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Castle Rock

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Parker

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Morrison

No reviews yet

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (122 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston