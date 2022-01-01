Katsu in Littleton
Littleton restaurants that serve katsu
More about Iwayama Sushi
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Iwayama Sushi
5500 S. Simms St. Ste. C, Littleton
|Katsu
|$14.00
Choice of Panko Crusted Chicken or Pork Cutlet. Side of Savory Katsu Sauce. Served with Two Scoops of Rice and One Scoop Mac Salad.
|Kaki Katsu Nigiri
|$6.50
Fried Oyster Topped with Sweet Soy and Spicy Aioli.
|Katsu
|$11.00
Panko Crusted Chicken or Pork Cutlet. Side of Savory Katsu Sauce. Served with Two Scoops of Rice and One Mac Salad
More about JP Nori Sushi & Asian Cuisine
JP Nori Sushi & Asian Cuisine
5302 South Federal Circle, Littleton
|L-Pork Katsu
|$13.95
Fried Pork with katsu sauce, egg roll, 4pcs cali,
|D-Chicken Katsu
|$15.75
fried panko served with tangy katsu sauce
|L-Chicken Katsu
|$12.95
Fried chicken with katus sauce, egg roll, 4pcs cali