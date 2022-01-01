Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Katsu in Littleton

Go
Littleton restaurants
Toast

Littleton restaurants that serve katsu

Iwayama Sushi image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Iwayama Sushi

5500 S. Simms St. Ste. C, Littleton

Avg 4.6 (710 reviews)
Takeout
Katsu$14.00
Choice of Panko Crusted Chicken or Pork Cutlet. Side of Savory Katsu Sauce. Served with Two Scoops of Rice and One Scoop Mac Salad.
Kaki Katsu Nigiri$6.50
Fried Oyster Topped with Sweet Soy and Spicy Aioli.
Katsu$11.00
Panko Crusted Chicken or Pork Cutlet. Side of Savory Katsu Sauce. Served with Two Scoops of Rice and One Mac Salad
More about Iwayama Sushi
Consumer pic

 

Land of Sushi

2412 E. Arapahoe Rd, Centennial

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN KATSU #22B DINNER$18.00
More about Land of Sushi
Consumer pic

 

JP Nori Sushi & Asian Cuisine

5302 South Federal Circle, Littleton

No reviews yet
Takeout
L-Pork Katsu$13.95
Fried Pork with katsu sauce, egg roll, 4pcs cali,
D-Chicken Katsu$15.75
fried panko served with tangy katsu sauce
L-Chicken Katsu$12.95
Fried chicken with katus sauce, egg roll, 4pcs cali
More about JP Nori Sushi & Asian Cuisine

Browse other tasty dishes in Littleton

Tacos

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Cheese Fries

Steamed Rice

Eggplant Parm

Penne

Cheeseburgers

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Map

More near Littleton to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Golden

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Castle Rock

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Parker

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Morrison

No reviews yet

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (122 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston