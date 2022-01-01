Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in Littleton

Littleton restaurants
Littleton restaurants that serve lasagna

PIZZA • SALADS

You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Bow Mar

5194 S Lowell Blvd, Littleton

Avg 4.7 (4329 reviews)
Takeout
Traditional Lasagna$13.00
Our Savory Housemade Meat Lasagna with a Blend of Italian Sausage and Seasoned Ground Beef, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheeses and Walter’s Original Marinara. Served with 1/2 order garlic bread.
More about You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Bow Mar
PIZZA • PASTA

Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton

6885 S Santa Fe Dr, Littleton

Avg 4.5 (707 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lasagna$17.25
our bolognese sauce, ricotta, red sauce, mozz smothered
More about Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton
PIZZA

Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar

10025 West San Juan Way, Littleton

Avg 4 (769 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gluten Free Meat Lasagna$19.99
Gluten Free Lasagna made with Mama’s classic lasagna recipe made with beef
(not made with any pork)
Cheese, Ricotta, Eggs, Parsley, Garlic cannot be removed. Does not Include Garlic Knots. GF Bread Option
Homemade Veggie Lasagna$17.99
Lasagna made with spinach, mushrooms, garlic, tomatoes, red onions & green peppers... Cheese, Ricotta, Eggs, Parsley, Garlic cannot be removed. All dinners include 1/2 order of knots. GF available on GF Menu
Homemade Meat Lasagna$18.99
Mama’s classic lasagna made with Beef, Cheese, Ricotta, Eggs, Parsley, Garlic cannot be removed
(not made with any pork). All dinners include 1/2 order of knots. GF available on GF Menu
More about Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar

