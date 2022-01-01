Lasagna in Littleton
Littleton restaurants that serve lasagna
PIZZA • SALADS
5194 S Lowell Blvd, Littleton
|Traditional Lasagna
|$13.00
Our Savory Housemade Meat Lasagna with a Blend of Italian Sausage and Seasoned Ground Beef, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheeses and Walter’s Original Marinara. Served with 1/2 order garlic bread.
PIZZA • PASTA
Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton
6885 S Santa Fe Dr, Littleton
|Lasagna
|$17.25
our bolognese sauce, ricotta, red sauce, mozz smothered
PIZZA
Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar
10025 West San Juan Way, Littleton
|Gluten Free Meat Lasagna
|$19.99
Gluten Free Lasagna made with Mama’s classic lasagna recipe made with beef
(not made with any pork)
Cheese, Ricotta, Eggs, Parsley, Garlic cannot be removed. Does not Include Garlic Knots. GF Bread Option
|Homemade Veggie Lasagna
|$17.99
Lasagna made with spinach, mushrooms, garlic, tomatoes, red onions & green peppers... Cheese, Ricotta, Eggs, Parsley, Garlic cannot be removed. All dinners include 1/2 order of knots. GF available on GF Menu
|Homemade Meat Lasagna
|$18.99
Mama’s classic lasagna made with Beef, Cheese, Ricotta, Eggs, Parsley, Garlic cannot be removed
(not made with any pork). All dinners include 1/2 order of knots. GF available on GF Menu