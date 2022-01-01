Meatball subs in Littleton
HiLo - Littleton
10125 West San Juan Way Ste #150, LITTLETON
|Meatball Sandwich
|$14.95
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Taste of Philly
2660 E County Line Rd #B, Littleton
|8" Meatball Sandwich
|$7.19
Meatballs served hot on a roll with marinara and provolone cheese.
|Super 12" Meatball Sandwich
|$10.99
Meatballs served hot on a roll with marinara and provolone cheese.
PIZZA • SALADS
You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Bow Mar
5194 S Lowell Blvd, Littleton
|Meatball Sub
|$11.00
Savory Meatballs Made with a Blend of Seasoned Ground Beef and Italian Sausage Topped with Our Housemade Marinara and Melted Mozzarella on French Roll. Served with Chips.