Meatball subs in Littleton

Littleton restaurants
Littleton restaurants that serve meatball subs

HiLo - Littleton image

 

HiLo - Littleton

10125 West San Juan Way Ste #150, LITTLETON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Meatball Sandwich$14.95
More about HiLo - Littleton
Taste of Philly image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Taste of Philly

2660 E County Line Rd #B, Littleton

Avg 4.6 (2451 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
8" Meatball Sandwich$7.19
Meatballs served hot on a roll with marinara and provolone cheese.
Super 12" Meatball Sandwich$10.99
Meatballs served hot on a roll with marinara and provolone cheese.
More about Taste of Philly
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Bow Mar

5194 S Lowell Blvd, Littleton

Avg 4.7 (4329 reviews)
Takeout
Meatball Sub$11.00
Savory Meatballs Made with a Blend of Seasoned Ground Beef and Italian Sausage Topped with Our Housemade Marinara and Melted Mozzarella on French Roll. Served with Chips.
More about You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Bow Mar

