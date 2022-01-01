Mussels in Littleton
Littleton restaurants that serve mussels
Iwayama Sushi
5500 S. Simms St. Ste. C, Littleton
|Baked Mussels
|$8.50
New Zealand Green Lipped Mussels Broiled with House Masago Aioli
MARINO'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT & PIZZERIA
9083 W. Peakview DriveUnit 7B, Littleton
|Amalfi Mussels
|$15.25
Mussels baked in our brick wood oven with fresh parsley, garlic, bread crumbs, herbs, white wine, salt & black pepper
Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton
6885 S Santa Fe Dr, Littleton
|Mussels
|$11.75
white wine and garlic, chipotle and chorizo, or bacon gorganzola. ADD pasta $5, ADD GF pasta $8
JP Nori Sushi & Asian Cuisine
5302 South Federal Circle, Littleton
|Baked Mussels (5pcs)
|$9.95
Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar
10025 West San Juan Way, Littleton
