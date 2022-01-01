Pancakes in Littleton
Toast Fine Food & Coffee
2630 West Belleview Avenue Suite 100, Littleton
|KIDS PANCAKES
|$4.99
Three kid size buttermilk pancakes topped with whipped cream, served with two slices of bacon or sausage links.
|STRAWBERRY BANANA CHEESECAKE PANCAKES
|$12.99
Banana pancakes topped with warm cheesecake sauce, strawberry compote, and graham crumbles.
|PLAIN JANE BUTTERMILK PANCAKES
|$10.99
Buttermilk pancakes served with real butter and pancake syrup.