Paninis in Littleton
Littleton restaurants that serve paninis
More about Postino - Highlands Ranch
Postino - Highlands Ranch
1497 Park Central Drive, Highlands Ranch
|Half Panini + Half Salad
|$0.00
Half of any panini and a half salad of your choice.
|Tuscan Tuna Panini
|$13.00
Albacore tuna dressed in olive oil and balsamic vinegar with white cheddar, pickles, and dijonnaise.
|Prosciutto Brie Panini
|$13.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.