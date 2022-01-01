Penne in Littleton
Littleton restaurants that serve penne
HiLo - Littleton
10125 West San Juan Way Ste #150, LITTLETON
|Italian Sausage w/ Penne
|$26.95
|Penne Alfredo
|$19.95
MARINO'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT & PIZZERIA
9083 W. Peakview DriveUnit 7B, Littleton
|Penne Meatsauce
|$16.99
|Kids Penne Marinara*
|$5.79
penne pasta with marinara sauce
|Kids Penne Butter*
|$5.50
Penne pasta with butter
PIZZA • PASTA
Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton
6885 S Santa Fe Dr, Littleton
|Vodka Penne
|$14.75
ADD chicken $4, ADD meatball $3, Add sausage $3
PIZZA
Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar
10025 West San Juan Way, Littleton
|Full House Salad
|$10.99
Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, red onions, carrots, cucumbers, mozzarella & croutons
|14" Large Pizza
|$15.49
Default on all pizzas is red sauce and mozzarella. Chicken, spinach and sundried tomatoes are under the cheese to prevent burning. *** Take & Bake *** Under Whole Toppings
|Side House Salad
|$5.49
Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, red onions, carrots, cucumbers, mozzarella & croutons.
GF with no croutons.