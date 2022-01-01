Pies in Littleton
Littleton restaurants that serve pies
HiLo - Littleton
10125 West San Juan Way Ste #150, LITTLETON
|Banana Pie Triffle
|$9.95
Smokin Fins
1104 Cpl Max Donahue Lane, Highlands Ranch
|Key Lime Pie
|$8.00
(GF) Key Lime juice and zest, Condensed Milk, Sugar, GF Graham crust
PIZZA
Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar
10025 West San Juan Way, Littleton
|Full House Salad
|$10.99
Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, red onions, carrots, cucumbers, mozzarella & croutons
|14" Large Pizza
|$15.49
Default on all pizzas is red sauce and mozzarella. Chicken, spinach and sundried tomatoes are under the cheese to prevent burning. *** Take & Bake *** Under Whole Toppings
|Side House Salad
|$5.49
Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, red onions, carrots, cucumbers, mozzarella & croutons.
GF with no croutons.
Chook Chicken - Cherry Hills
2500 E. Orchard Rd., Unit C, Greenwood Village
|Chook Pot Pie (frozen)
|$8.95
Chook Chicken Pot Pie - you read that right. A 5" personal frozen pot pie ready for the oven. Flaky pie crust covering a savory mix of our rotisserie chicken, grilled carrots, charred broccoli, gravy, onions and celery. #TeamNoDishes
|Chook Pie (frozen)
|$8.95
A 5" personal frozen pie ready for the oven. Mouth watering mashers covering a savory mix of our rotisserie chicken, grilled carrots, charred broccoli, gravy, onions and celery. #TeamNoDishes