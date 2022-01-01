Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Littleton

Littleton restaurants
Littleton restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

HiLo - Littleton

10125 West San Juan Way Ste #150, LITTLETON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Banana Pie Triffle$9.95
More about HiLo - Littleton
WingWok image

 

WingWok

7530 S University Blvd., Centennial

No reviews yet
Takeout
Choco-Pie$5.95
More about WingWok
Item pic

 

Smokin Fins

1104 Cpl Max Donahue Lane, Highlands Ranch

No reviews yet
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$8.00
(GF) Key Lime juice and zest, Condensed Milk, Sugar, GF Graham crust
More about Smokin Fins
Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar image

PIZZA

Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar

10025 West San Juan Way, Littleton

Avg 4 (769 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Full House Salad$10.99
Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, red onions, carrots, cucumbers, mozzarella & croutons
14" Large Pizza$15.49
Default on all pizzas is red sauce and mozzarella. Chicken, spinach and sundried tomatoes are under the cheese to prevent burning. *** Take & Bake *** Under Whole Toppings
Side House Salad$5.49
Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, red onions, carrots, cucumbers, mozzarella & croutons.
GF with no croutons.
More about Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar
Item pic

 

Chook Chicken - Cherry Hills

2500 E. Orchard Rd., Unit C, Greenwood Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chook Pot Pie (frozen)$8.95
Chook Chicken Pot Pie - you read that right. A 5" personal frozen pot pie ready for the oven. Flaky pie crust covering a savory mix of our rotisserie chicken, grilled carrots, charred broccoli, gravy, onions and celery. #TeamNoDishes
Chook Pie (frozen)$8.95
A 5" personal frozen pie ready for the oven. Mouth watering mashers covering a savory mix of our rotisserie chicken, grilled carrots, charred broccoli, gravy, onions and celery. #TeamNoDishes
More about Chook Chicken - Cherry Hills

