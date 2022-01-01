Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Littleton

Littleton restaurants
Littleton restaurants that serve reuben

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Taste of Philly

2660 E County Line Rd #B, Littleton

Avg 4.6 (2451 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Reuben Sandwich$10.99
A deli classic! Thin-sliced corned beef with melted Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, and sauerkraut on toasted rye bread.
More about Taste of Philly
South Suburban Sports Complex

4810 East County Line Road, Littleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Reuben Sandwich$15.00
Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island, Sourdough
More about South Suburban Sports Complex
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Toast Fine Food & Coffee

2630 West Belleview Avenue Suite 100, Littleton

Avg 4.3 (3175 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
REUBEN$13.99
Locally crafted corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and 1000 island dressing on grilled rye bread. Choice of french fries, mixed greens salad, or a cup of tomato bisque.
More about Toast Fine Food & Coffee
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taste of Philly

8966 W Bowles Ave, Littleton

Avg 3.7 (599 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Reuben$12.19
An East Coast classic! Thin-sliced corned beef with melted Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing and sauerkraut on toasted rye bread
More about Taste of Philly

