Reuben in Littleton

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Taste of Philly
2660 E County Line Rd #B, Littleton
|Reuben Sandwich
|$10.99
A deli classic! Thin-sliced corned beef with melted Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, and sauerkraut on toasted rye bread.
South Suburban Sports Complex
4810 East County Line Road, Littleton
|Reuben Sandwich
|$15.00
Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island, Sourdough
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Toast Fine Food & Coffee
2630 West Belleview Avenue Suite 100, Littleton
|REUBEN
|$13.99
Locally crafted corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and 1000 island dressing on grilled rye bread. Choice of french fries, mixed greens salad, or a cup of tomato bisque.