Risotto in
Littleton
/
Littleton
/
Risotto
Littleton restaurants that serve risotto
PIZZA • PASTA
Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton
6885 S Santa Fe Dr, Littleton
Avg 4.5
(707 reviews)
Grilled Salmon and Risotto
$20.75
pesto risotto, tomatoes, basil
More about Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton
Smokin Fins
2575 W Main St,, Littleton
No reviews yet
Risotto
$30.00
More about Smokin Fins
