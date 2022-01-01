Salmon in Littleton
Iwayama Sushi
5500 S. Simms St. Ste. C, Littleton
|Bahama Mama Roll
|$8.50
Spicy California Roll Topped with Mango Salsa
|Danielle Roll
|$12.00
Cucumber, Avocado and Asparagus. Topped with Lemon Slices, Salmon, Ginger/Scallion Pesto and Ponzu.
|The Big Nasty Roll
|$13.00
Tuna, Salmon, Shrimp Tempura, Mango Salsa, Aioli, Avocado, Cucumber and Sweet Soy.
Land of Sushi
2412 E. Arapahoe Rd, Centennial
|TUNA & SALMON SUSHI
|$16.00
|SALMON AVOCADO ROLL
|$7.50
|IKURA (SALMON ROE)
|$3.50
Toast Fine Food & Coffee
2630 West Belleview Avenue Suite 100, Littleton
|HONEY SMOKED SALMON OMELET
|$14.99
Honey smoked salmon tomato caper cream cheese and onion. Served with breakfast potatoes or mixed greens and choice of toast.
|SMOKED SALMON BENEDICT
|$15.99
Honey smoked salmon, poached eggs, caper cream cheese, sliced tomato, English muffin, and made from scratch hollandaise sauce. Served with breakfast potatoes or mixed greens.
Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton
6885 S Santa Fe Dr, Littleton
|Grilled Salmon and Risotto
|$20.75
pesto risotto, tomatoes, basil
|Grilled Salmon 6oz
|$12.00
6oz grilled piece of salmon
Smokin Fins
2575 W Main St,, Littleton
|Add Side Grilled Salmon
|$8.00
|Salmon Benedict
|$16.00
|Fish and Chips - Salmon
|$20.00
hand-dipped in beer batter, crispy fries, fuji apple slaw, tartar sauce; with Kvaroy, Atlantic salmon
Smokin Fins
1104 Cpl Max Donahue Lane, Highlands Ranch
|Add Side Grilled Salmon
|$8.00
|Fish and Chips - Salmon
|$20.00
hand-dipped in beer batter, crispy fries, fuji apple slaw, tartar sauce; with Kvaroy, Atlantic salmon
|Slammin Salmon
|$16.00
salmon filet, spicy aioli, jicama, toasted garlic, marinated and torched salmon hood, cilantro, sesame seeds, shredded nori, eel sauce, sriracha, key lime aioli
JP Nori Sushi & Asian Cuisine
5302 South Federal Circle, Littleton
|D-Teriyaki Salmon
|$18.75
Grill Sashimi grade salmon with mix veggies
|Salmon Roll* (6pcs)
|$6.50
|Salmon Skin Roll* (5pcs)
|$6.75
cucumber, avocado, kaiware, lettuce, eel sauce