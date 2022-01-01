Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Littleton

Go
Littleton restaurants
Toast

Littleton restaurants that serve salmon

HiLo - Littleton image

 

HiLo - Littleton

10125 West San Juan Way Ste #150, LITTLETON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon$28.95
More about HiLo - Littleton
Iwayama Sushi image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Iwayama Sushi

5500 S. Simms St. Ste. C, Littleton

Avg 4.6 (710 reviews)
Takeout
Bahama Mama Roll$8.50
Spicy California Roll Topped with Mango Salsa
Danielle Roll$12.00
Cucumber, Avocado and Asparagus. Topped with Lemon Slices, Salmon, Ginger/Scallion Pesto and Ponzu.
The Big Nasty Roll$13.00
Tuna, Salmon, Shrimp Tempura, Mango Salsa, Aioli, Avocado, Cucumber and Sweet Soy.
More about Iwayama Sushi
Consumer pic

 

Land of Sushi

2412 E. Arapahoe Rd, Centennial

No reviews yet
Takeout
TUNA & SALMON SUSHI$16.00
SALMON AVOCADO ROLL$7.50
IKURA (SALMON ROE)$3.50
More about Land of Sushi
Toast Fine Food & Coffee image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Toast Fine Food & Coffee

2630 West Belleview Avenue Suite 100, Littleton

Avg 4.3 (3175 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
HONEY SMOKED SALMON OMELET$14.99
Honey smoked salmon tomato caper cream cheese and onion. Served with breakfast potatoes or mixed greens and choice of toast.
SMOKED SALMON BENEDICT$15.99
Honey smoked salmon, poached eggs, caper cream cheese, sliced tomato, English muffin, and made from scratch hollandaise sauce. Served with breakfast potatoes or mixed greens.
More about Toast Fine Food & Coffee
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton

6885 S Santa Fe Dr, Littleton

Avg 4.5 (707 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Salmon and Risotto$20.75
pesto risotto, tomatoes, basil
Grilled Salmon 6oz$12.00
6oz grilled piece of salmon
More about Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton
Item pic

 

Smokin Fins

2575 W Main St,, Littleton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Add Side Grilled Salmon$8.00
Salmon Benedict$16.00
Fish and Chips - Salmon$20.00
hand-dipped in beer batter, crispy fries, fuji apple slaw, tartar sauce; with Kvaroy, Atlantic salmon
More about Smokin Fins
Item pic

 

Smokin Fins

1104 Cpl Max Donahue Lane, Highlands Ranch

No reviews yet
Takeout
Add Side Grilled Salmon$8.00
Fish and Chips - Salmon$20.00
hand-dipped in beer batter, crispy fries, fuji apple slaw, tartar sauce; with Kvaroy, Atlantic salmon
Slammin Salmon$16.00
salmon filet, spicy aioli, jicama, toasted garlic, marinated and torched salmon hood, cilantro, sesame seeds, shredded nori, eel sauce, sriracha, key lime aioli
More about Smokin Fins
Consumer pic

 

JP Nori Sushi & Asian Cuisine

5302 South Federal Circle, Littleton

No reviews yet
Takeout
D-Teriyaki Salmon$18.75
Grill Sashimi grade salmon with mix veggies
Salmon Roll* (6pcs)$6.50
Salmon Skin Roll* (5pcs)$6.75
cucumber, avocado, kaiware, lettuce, eel sauce
More about JP Nori Sushi & Asian Cuisine
47 Sushi & Spirits image

 

47 SUSHI & SPIRITS

1525 Park Central Drive, Highlands Ranch

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Salmon Temaki$5.00
More about 47 SUSHI & SPIRITS

Browse other tasty dishes in Littleton

Cheesecake

Curry Chicken

Caesar Salad

Garlic Bread

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Shrimp Tempura

Bread Pudding

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Littleton to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Golden

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Castle Rock

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Parker

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Morrison

No reviews yet

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (122 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston