Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp rolls in Littleton

Go
Littleton restaurants
Toast

Littleton restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

Iwayama Sushi image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Iwayama Sushi

5500 S. Simms St. Ste. C, Littleton

Avg 4.6 (710 reviews)
Takeout
Bahama Mama Roll$8.50
Spicy California Roll Topped with Mango Salsa
Danielle Roll$12.00
Cucumber, Avocado and Asparagus. Topped with Lemon Slices, Salmon, Ginger/Scallion Pesto and Ponzu.
The Big Nasty Roll$13.00
Tuna, Salmon, Shrimp Tempura, Mango Salsa, Aioli, Avocado, Cucumber and Sweet Soy.
More about Iwayama Sushi
Consumer pic

 

Land of Sushi

2412 E. Arapahoe Rd, Centennial

No reviews yet
Takeout
SPICY SHRIMP ROLL$7.50
More about Land of Sushi
Consumer pic

 

JP Nori Sushi & Asian Cuisine

5302 South Federal Circle, Littleton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll (5pcs)$8.25
avocado, lettuce, cucumber, kaiware, eel sauce
More about JP Nori Sushi & Asian Cuisine

Browse other tasty dishes in Littleton

Penne

Garlic Bread

French Toast

Pasta Salad

Chili

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Parmesan

Cake

Map

More near Littleton to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Golden

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Castle Rock

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Parker

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Morrison

No reviews yet

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (122 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston