Shrimp tempura in Littleton

Iwayama Sushi
5500 S. Simms St. Ste. C, Littleton
|Bahama Mama Roll
|$8.50
Spicy California Roll Topped with Mango Salsa
|Danielle Roll
|$12.00
Cucumber, Avocado and Asparagus. Topped with Lemon Slices, Salmon, Ginger/Scallion Pesto and Ponzu.
|The Big Nasty Roll
|$13.00
Tuna, Salmon, Shrimp Tempura, Mango Salsa, Aioli, Avocado, Cucumber and Sweet Soy.
Land of Sushi
2412 E. Arapahoe Rd, Centennial
|3 SHRIMP & 4 VEGGIE TEMPURA #1
|$9.50
|4 SHRIMP TEMPURA #3
|$9.50
JP Nori Sushi & Asian Cuisine
5302 South Federal Circle, Littleton
|Shrimp Tempura Roll (5pcs)
|$8.25
avocado, lettuce, cucumber, kaiware, eel sauce
|L-Shrimp Tempura
|$13.95
Frie shrimp and veggies, egg roll, 4pcs cali,
|D-Tempura Shrimp
|$18.75
7 pieces of fried shrimp and fried Asparagus, Sweet Potato, Onion, Zucchini, Broccoli, Mushroom, Kamyo Squash.