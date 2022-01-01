Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Snapper in Littleton

Littleton restaurants
Littleton restaurants that serve snapper

Land of Sushi

2412 E. Arapahoe Rd, Centennial

Takeout
RED SNAPPER SA$4.00
RED SNAPPER$3.00
JP Nori Sushi & Asian Cuisine

5302 South Federal Circle, Littleton

Takeout
JP Red snapper* (2pcs)$8.95
Japanese Red Snapper Sushi* (2pcs)$8.95
Sushi with rice, Big head red snapper with firmer texture and sweeter taste than regular red snapper. Served with fresh wasabi on top.
Red Snapper Sushi* (2pcs)$4.99
