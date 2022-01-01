Spinach and artichoke dip in Littleton
Littleton restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip
More about HiLo - Littleton
HiLo - Littleton
10125 West San Juan Way Ste #150, LITTLETON
|Artichoke and Spinach Dip
|$15.95
More about MARINO'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT & PIZZERIA
MARINO'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT & PIZZERIA
9083 W. Peakview DriveUnit 7B, Littleton
|Artichoke Spinach Dip
|$14.99
Fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, 4 cheese (mozzarella, gorgonzola, parmigiano & feta) jalapeños , flour, salt & black pepper served with fresh pizza bread chips