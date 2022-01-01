Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach salad in Littleton

Littleton restaurants
Toast

Littleton restaurants that serve spinach salad

Main pic

 

Indulge Bistro & Wine Bar - SouthGlenn - Southglenn

6955 S York St Ste 406, Centennial

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry Spinach Salad with Chicken$19.00
grilled chicken breast, fresh baby spinach, strawberries, slivered almonds, feta crumbles, with champagne vinaigrette
More about Indulge Bistro & Wine Bar - SouthGlenn - Southglenn
Main pic

 

Indulge Bistro & Wine Bar - Highlands Ranch - Highlands Ranch

1601 Mayberry Drive #101, Highlands Ranch

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry Spinach Salad with Chicken$19.00
grilled chicken breast, fresh baby spinach, strawberries, slivered almonds, feta crumbles, with champagne vinaigrette
More about Indulge Bistro & Wine Bar - Highlands Ranch - Highlands Ranch
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton - 6885 S Santa Fe Dr

6885 S Santa Fe Dr, Littleton

Avg 4.5 (707 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spinach Salad (Family)$20.00
sliced apples, gorgonzola, red onion, spiced pepitas, caramelized apple vinaigrette (serves 3-4)
Spinach Salad$9.00
More about Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton - 6885 S Santa Fe Dr

