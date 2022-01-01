Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Squid in Littleton

Littleton restaurants
Littleton restaurants that serve squid

Land of Sushi

2412 E. Arapahoe Rd, Centennial

No reviews yet
Takeout
SQUID$3.00
More about Land of Sushi
JP Nori Sushi & Asian Cuisine

5302 South Federal Circle, Littleton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Squid Sushi* (Ika) (2pcs)$4.50
More about JP Nori Sushi & Asian Cuisine

